Bloomfield, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --US herbal manufacturer, NuAxon Bioscience announced the launch of their Rebel Herb brand of herbal supplements at the Intergrative Health Symposium in NYC this past month.



In Ayurveda there is a tradition of smoking herbs for health, this is called "Dhum Pan" which is a method of smoking therapeutic herbs. Company CEO, Jason Edwards states "This makes sense when we consider that the lungs are a quick pathway to the body and the bloodstream that skips digestion".



These patent pending Herbal Vapors use the pure CO2 extracts and or essential oils from traditional therapeutic herbs to allow the consumer to have the smoking experience without actual smoke. NuAxon's extraction method uses CO2 to extract the oils from herbs that are grown on their certified organic farms in India.



CO2 extracted oils will vaporize at a temperature of 350° F to 400° F which is well below the temperature that would combust them. Today's vapor pens are devices that heat the liquid to a temperature that matches this requirement and vaporizes the oils extracted from the herbs traditionally used in Dhum Pan.



"This leap forward in technology allows us to use an ancient method while avoiding the potential health consequences of breathing in the smoke produced through burning of plant material," stated a company representative.



The herbal Vapors TM contains No solvents, No synthetic carriers like PG, PEG or Glycerine, and is made using only 100 percent natural oils and extracts.



About NuAxon Bioscience, Inc.

NuAxon Bioscience, Inc. is based in Bloomfield Indiana and is a member of the Nisarga Biotech Group in Satara India. They are the manufacturer and distributor of quality herbal products under several brands including Intelligence Tree Botanicals, and Rebel Herbs. They are heavily involved on the supply side of the herbal industry, offering super premium herbal extracts and extraction equipment. They offer CO2 extracts and their propriety Holistic herbal powders made from herbs and spices grown on their certified organic farms or by the certified organic farming cooperative that they founded and financed by the company through their Corp group (Nisarga Biotech Group). More information can be found at their website rebelherbs.com