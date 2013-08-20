Rebit Introduces New Partner Portal

Longmont, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2013 --Rebit Inc., developer of award-winning, “ridiculously simple” backup software for home users, professionals and small businesses, today announced its new Rebit Partner Portal, a web-based tool where approved partners can provision, manage, and monitor Rebit backup solutions.



Once approved as a partner, the Rebit Partner Portal provides small business customers with a one-stop-shop for performing essential operations to manage Rebit backup more efficiently. The tool allows Rebit partners to:



- Provision online backup accounts

- Configure email alerts based on customer requirements

- Activate daily status reports

- Monitor the status of clients’ backup accounts in a dashboard view

- Upgrade storage capacity and add users

- Purge and suspend accounts



“At Rebit, we are committed to providing our resellers with the most comprehensive, simple, and cost-effective backup solutions available to drive growth,” commented Paul Guerin, CEO, Rebit Inc. “The launch of the Rebit Partner Portal allows our resellers to manage their customers more efficiently, minimizing on-site visits and creating a more profitable, recurring revenue stream.”



“The Rebit partner portal is very easy to use. I can now add new customers quickly and manage Rebit products from one central location,” commented Anthony Regina, lead consultant, Complete Computers. “The portal, coupled with Rebit’s hybrid full system backup and recovery, provides a comprehensive solution for my customers.”



With a single hybrid product for both Windows Servers and clients, Rebit backs up data to the cloud and a local device, offering a simple solution for small business customers.



To join the program, sign up at http://partner.rebit.com.



