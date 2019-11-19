REBO: The World's First Water Bottle That Cleans the Planet as People Drink Launched on Indiegogo

Geneva, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --Everywhere you look there's plastic. We use it and throw it away from the early morning when we eat a cup of yogurt for breakfast, when we eat a takeaway lunch, or drink a bottle of water. Plastic production is estimated to double in the next 20 years and quadruple by 2050(1). Water bottles are a special case. They are consumed at an alarming rate of 1 million bottles per minute worldwide. This is true even in countries like Switzerland where tap water from the Alps is of the highest quality. The problem with plastic is that when not properly disposed, it ends up polluting the planet. Plastic waste washes up on the shores of distant islands off-limits to the public. It appears in the stomachs of fish and birds. It is estimated that if we continue consuming plastic at this rate by the year 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the world's oceans (1).

"Winning the battle against plastic waste is in our hands" comments PierAndrea Quarta, Founder and CEO of REBO. "We are running out of time to stay still and wait for someone else to solve our problems. REBO puts technology in your hands to make an impact while you drink."



The REBO water bottle is the first two-pronged solution to help turn the tide on plastic pollution. First, with REBO consumers can say goodbye to plastic bottles. It's made from stainless steel and is very easy to wash and reuse. Next, every time someone takes a drink with REBO, they contribute to the collection of tossed-away plastic bottles to stop them from polluting our oceans.



How is this possible?



REBO is not just a smart bottle; it's the smartest water bottle in the market that helps the planet, helps lift people out of poverty and keeps you healthy. That's because of the interconnected technology embedded in the cap. It tracks the water drank, the plastic bottles avoided, and issues blockchain credits to pay the cost of collecting plastic bottles. An app linked to the REBO bottle tracks all the credits generated as well as how many bottles are collected thanks to the REBO owner. The cost is picked up by sponsors, not the REBO owner, and goes to reward people in extremely poor regions through the company's partner Plastic Bank. This contribution means a life changing 3-5 times income increase for the collectors. The REBO app also alerts people to stay hydrated through regular reminders to drink water.



REBO has closed its first seed round of capital from Next Generation Fund and has been co-developed in partnership with APTAR, the world's leader in innovative dispensing systems. REBO is under preliminary review for Gold Standard certification.



REBO holds 600 ml of water (roughly 20 ounces) and is available now on Indiegogo in a variety of colors at just 49 Euro (approximately 54 USD) with special early-bird discounts.



