Recasting Race in Traditional "Gangster" Entertainment Roles

In "Church and School Days: A Clifton Bullock Story from 1972," the late Clifton Bullock shares the fictional account of a gangster from the early '70s as he endures the changes and challenges life throws at him. Charlie Green, Bullock's son, decided to publish his father's work because he saw a need in the market for books showcasing Blacks in fictional "gangster and mobster" stories that have historically featured predominantly white main characters.



"As a child, I always saw white guys on TV. But I wondered, were any Black guys doing things the white guys were doing—robbing banks, escaping from jails, having shootouts with police?" said Green.



"Church and School Days" begins while the main character is still a child and follows him into adulthood as he learns what it takes to not only survive but be respected in his community. The story contains themes of self-worth, family, courage, and hard work. While readers will enjoy this novel for the thrill of gangster life in the late '60s and early '70s, it is not so much a story about gangsters as it is a story of a man doing whatever it takes to provide for his family. "It is a book about sacrifice," says Green. "He put his life on the line so his family and his friends would have a chance at a better life, something Black people still go through today for better lives."



Clifton Bullock authored a few other books during his life, including "The Master Plan" and "Baby Chocolate." Green plans to eventually republish his father's previous works to continue to honor his memory.



"Church and School Days: A Clifton Bullock Story from 1972" will be available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple iBooks, and Shop.BookLogix.com beginning on February 2, 2022.



