Recent Publication in AJCS Claims a New Long Lasting Face Lift Technique Under Local Anesthesia

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2011 -- By adopting a new muscle tightening technique called “Double C-Lift” for face lifting, Dr. Kevin Sadati, a California facial plastic surgeon, is pioneering a breakthrough mini face lift that provides a durable, natural-looking lift and a quick recovery for the patient. The procedure is done under local anesthesia. Dr. Sadati published a research paper in the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery in the March 2011 issue, which documents his revolutionary new face lift procedure and patient results.



Dr. Sadati’s groundbreaking “Double C-Lift” is the next generation of high definition facial rejuvenation and does not require the prolonged, painful recovery associated with traditional face lifts. The double C-plication (tightening of the facial muscle) technique offers several advantages over other mini face lift techniques. Dr. Sadati clarified the technique by saying, “I use double-layered SMAS plication (facial muscle tightening) sutures, which create multiple fixation points, ensuring that the tissue will stay in place over time and not lead to early tissue laxity.”



Dr. Sadati has researched 1,532 patients who have had his revolutionary Double C-Lift. He has followed the patients for an average of 1.5 years to a maximum of three years. Of these patients, 110 had undergone previous face lifts by other plastic surgeons. The post-surgical complication rate was extremely low, with no facial nerve injuries. Dr. Sadati’s revision rate with his new Double C-Lift was less than 1%. The low revision rate is the best indication of his technique’s success. Dr. Sadati added, “The most important result is the extremely high patient satisfaction rate.”



Dr. Sadati, Orange County’s premier face lift surgeon, developed his revolutionary new technique after a number of his early mini face lift patients returned for revisions due to tissue laxity in the jowls and neck area. “I decided to revise my technique to avoid failure of the plication, or muscle tightening). In my abdominoplasties (tummy tucks), I was using a double-layered muscle tightening and, despite great forces exerted in the abdomen, the muscle tightening stayed in place. It occurred to me that I could apply this same technique to the face.”



Dr. Sadati explained that, “In order to learn how to apply this double layered plication technique to the face, I performed cadaver studies and discovered it was possible to adapt the same plication technique used in an abdominoplasty to the facial muscles. I learned to apply a gradual tension with various vectors (directions) on the muscle, resulting in less pulling on the corners of the mouth and more tightening of the jaw lines, as well as the neck area, delivering a very natural looking result.”



Dr. Sadati noted, “My Double C-Lift creates a uniform, natural tension on the muscle, and gives a smooth look, without creating a pulled mouth or having any tissue bunching at the hairline. This procedure also lifts the jowls and provides an excellent neck lift.” He adds that, “This technique improves any kind of neck: from a neck with minimal laxity, to the heaviest and most difficult neck.”



Dr. Sadati has been invited to premier plastic surgery conventions, including the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and American College of Osteopathic Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, to educate other plastic surgeons on his revolutionary face lift technique. He is often asked to lecture on his renowned “Double C-Lift” technique to other face lift surgeons.



About Dr. Kevin Sadati

Dr. Kevin Sadati is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon who has performed thousands of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures throughout his career. As a surgeon, he has great experience with modern techniques of cosmetic and plastic surgery, and as an artist and painter, he has great understanding of the hidden beauty of each individual. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. He was commended by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery for his research in Fat Grafting with PRP. He provides his expertise in a variety of facial plastic surgery areas to his Southern California patients, and developed the revolutionary Double-C face lift. Dr. Sadati’s office is located at 400 Newport Center Drive #100, Newport Beach, California 92660. For more information about Dr. Sadati’s Orange County Plastic Surgery practice and other procedures he offers, please call 949-706-7776 and visit his website: http://www.galleryofcosmeticsurgery.com

