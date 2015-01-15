Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Drinking milk products is dominated by domestic companies, as international brands find it difficult to enter the market because of strong competition. There are important and powerful local brands competing in this category, such as Gloria, Soale, Pura Vida, Bella Holandesa, Soy Vida and others from Grupo Gloria SA, the brand Laive from the company Laive SA, Soyandina from the company Alicorp SAA and many others. Local companies have managed to widen their portfolios to offer a variety of...



Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Flavoured Powder Milk Drinks, Milk, Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Reasons to Get This Report



- Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;



- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;



- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;



- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.



Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.



About Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget.



For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 800-844-8156



Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research



You may also be interested in these related reports:



- Drinking Milk Products in Vietnam

- Drinking Milk Products in Ireland

- Drinking Milk Products in Venezuela

- Drinking Milk Products in Colombia

- Drinking Milk Products in the Philippines