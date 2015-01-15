Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Following a year that saw increasing volumes across all modes of Kazakhstan's freight transport sector, BMI believes 2015 will signal further growth in line with the country's macroeconomic outlook.



Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 6.4% in 2015 following an estimated growth of 5% in 2014.



The most potential for growth and development in Kazakhstan's freight transport sector remains in the country's rail freight market. The country's exports are concentrated on the freighting of bulk products, namely oil and grain. The country's rail freight sector has developed to cater for these needs and will continue to do so in the longer term, as both commodities look set to continue dominating Kazakhstan's trade sector.



Rail freight is also in high demand as Kazakhstan develops its role as a conduit for freight shipped by land between Asia and Europe. The country is playing a role in the development of the Asia-Europe landbridge, a route linking China to Europe via rail.



Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 11% in 2015.



Headline Industry Data



- 2015 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 5.5%

- 2015 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 4.0%

- 2015 Road freight is forecast to grow by 10.7%

- 2015 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 2.9%

- 2015 Total real trade growth is forecast at 6.4%.



Key Industry Trends



Kazakh Rail Freight Steams Ahead With Two New Lines: The launch of two new railway lines in Kazakhstan supports our view that rail transport will be the key driver of growth and development in the country's freight transport sector. Moreover, the new railway lines will significantly boost the country's role as a conduit for regional trade. It is a significant development for the country's transport network, increasing the total length by 1,200km and reducing transit times to neighbouring states, with around 1,000km cut from the...



The Kazakhstan Freight Transport Report has been researched at source, and features latest-available data covering commercial transport and logistics by road, rail, air and water; industry forecasts, company rankings covering leading national and multinational operators; and analysis of latest industry trends, opportunities, projects and regulatory changes.



Business Monitor International (BMI)'s Kazakhstan Freight Transport Report provides industry professionals and strategists, sector analysts, investors, trade associations and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the Kazakhstani freight transport and logistics industry.



Key Benefits



- Benchmark BMI's independent freight transport industry forecasts on Kazakhstan to test other views - a key input for successful budgetary and planning in the strategic freight transport market.

- Target business opportunities and risks in the Kazakhstani freight transport sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments in Kazakhstan.

- Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Company Profiles (inc. SWOTs, KPIs, and latest activity).



Coverage



BMI Industry View



Summary of BMI's key industry forecasts, views and trend analysis covering freight transport and logistics, regulatory changes, major investments and projects and significant national and multinational company developments.



Industry SWOT Analysis



Analysis of the major Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats within the freight sector and within the broader political, economic and business environment.



Industry Trends And Developments



Analysis of latest projects across the freight transport sector (road, rail, air, sea and logistics) including market overview which provides an outline of the key elements driving development.



BMI Industry Forecasts



Historic data series and forecasts to end-2018 for all key industry and macroeconomic indicators, supported by explicit assumptions, plus analysis of key downside risks to the main forecast, including:



Transport Sector: Sector Value (US$bn); sector real growth (%); employment (`000); total freight carried by road, rail, inland waterways, maritime, air and pipeline (mn tonnes-km/mn tonnes)



Trade: Exports and imports (US$mn) by category of goods (manufactured goods, food, chemicals etc.); top-5 import and export trade partners (US$mn); imports/exports to each global region (US$mn)



Port Data: Throughput (`000 tonnes) and container throughput (TEU) for all major ports in the state



