Recent Study Reveals 9 in 10 Americans Have Access to PET Recycling

08/23/2016 -- Recently, the Sustainable Packaging Coalition commissioned Resource Recycling Systems and Moore Recycling Associates to investigate the accessibility of PET recycling for Americans. It turns out that 92 percent of Americans had access to some kind of PET recycling, which is comparable to aluminum beverage can recycling, but higher than either glass beverage bottle recycling or paper carton recycling. As a result, both businesses and consumers interested in recycling their PET bottles, jugs, and jars should be heartened to realize that doing so might be easier than what most of them had suspected.



In short, PET stands for polyethylene terephthalate, which is a kind of plastic that sees use in a wide range of products, including but not limited to bottles, jugs, and jars used for storing beverages. As a result, making sure that these products are recycled as much as possible is important because most PET products are not bio-degradable, meaning that it can be expected to take up limited space in landfills for a long time to come. This study shows that most Americans have access to the recycling facilities needed to recycle PET products, meaning that with only minimal effort, Americans will be able to help the environment, one PET product at a time.



With that said, there are complications that could make this process more challenging than it sounds. For example, while 92 percent of Americans have access to some kind of PET recycling, it is important to remember that not all access can be considered the same. To elaborate, the same study revealed that 73 percent had access to curbside recycling while 64 percent had access to drop-off recycling, leaving 6 percent with no access to PET recycling whatsoever. Since curbside recycling is much more convenient than drop-off recycling, this is a significant hurdle for both businesses and consumers that are interested in recycling as much of their PET bottles, jugs, and jars as possible.



For that matter, there are also other complications as well. For example, some interested individuals might not know their local rules regarding how their PET waste should be sorted, which can complicate matters for both them and their local recycling facilities. Furthermore, other interested individuals might not have the tools needed to support PET recycling, which is more of a problem for businesses than for consumers. Fortunately, there is a simple solution to these complications in the form of skilled and reliable waste disposal companies such as EnviroSolutions, which exist to help their clients take care of their waste-related problems while also lessening their impact on the planet.



