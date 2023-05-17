Recent University of Georgia Grad Releases Award-Winning Novel

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2023 --BookLogix is pleased to announce the release of Young Writers Contest winner Natalie Moss's new book, INTO THE FIRE.



Natalie, who just graduated from the University of Georgia after studying forensic anthropology, first started writing INTO THE FIRE back when she was in the sixth grade. The plot was inspired by a dream Natalie had while on her way home from a trip, in which she and a friend were trying to overthrow the king in medieval Scotland. Using a new notebook she had gotten as a birthday present, the beginnings of INTO THE FIRE were born. It's undergone rewrites, a title change, and winning the Young Writers Contest in the span of the last ten years, so to finally see the book release to the public is exciting for Natalie.



INTO THE FIRE tells the story of Guinevere, who, despite the death of her mother and father, manages to eke out a living working as a barmaid at the local tavern. However, in a land ruled by an iron fist, Guinevere and her twin sister, Gwendolyn, struggle to make ends meet. Life takes a turn when Guinevere and Gwendolyn become the sudden targets of the corrupt King Firon, and her path quickly becomes more treacherous than she could've imagined, fraught with dark magic, dragons, and betrayal...and rebellion looming.



Says Natalie, "I just hope people have fun reading it. It was fun to write and I think fantasy is a cool little escape from everyday life."



Natalie is now working on her next book, a psychological thriller, and plans to combine her love of writing with her knowledge of forensic anthropology, à la bestselling author Kathy Reichs. She says, "I think I'd like to be Kathy Reichs: work mostly as a forensic anthropologist and professor, and write in my spare time."



The BookLogix Young Writers Contest is an annual contest that recognizes the talents of young writers and includes a $5,000 publishing prize. INTO THE FIRE was selected by a panel of judges that included publishers, editors, teachers, and more.



INTO THE FIRE is now available on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.