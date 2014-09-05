Recent Virginia Graffiti Incidents Cause Trouble and Expense for Community

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --In the last month, two Virginia towns have been vandalized by graffiti. According to Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc., graffiti is such a common sight, that many people no longer stop to think about the consequences of these types of incidents and the long-term effects they have on a community. However, graffiti removal can be frustrating and expensive. Fortunately, companies like Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. offer services specifically tailored for homeowners and business owners whose properties have been targets of graffiti artists.



The incident in Powhatan Springs, VA, is one example where teenagers defaced public property, and the community was left to fix the damages. The suspects are not suspected of any type of gang affiliation. The amount of damage caused by their actions cost the Arlington Parks & Recreation department $8,500 in repairs. Additionally, the department has had to pay a total of $35,000 in repairs to similar types of destruction to the same skate park.



Those who painted the park were charged with a felony for property destruction. The park was also forced to close for three weeks to properly remove the markings. While young people may find these types of activities harmless, it is evident the consequences for both the individuals and the community as a whole are substantial. (Originally reported on The Washington Post.) http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/crime/teens-charged-with-felonies-for-arlington-skate-park-graffiti/2014/06/27/6e6218c0-fe0e-11e3-8176-f2c941cf35f1_story.html



Gang activity may not have been a factor in Powhatan Springs, but in Harrisonburg, VA, locals were worried when they heard the graffiti around their neighborhood was gang related. “Kind of scary… I don’t want to see that around my area. I have a handicapped son that lives here, I have grandbabies,” says Carla Burrill, local resident to the area, who was honest about her concerns. The Harrisonburg police department is closely monitoring these activities and plans to make sure the streets stay safe in the area for families like Carla and her son. (Originally reported on WHSV.com.) http://www.whsv.com/news/headlines/Graffiti-Has-Neighbors-Concered-About-Gangs-263921041.html



As exhibited by the situation in Harrisonburg, graffiti gives the appearance that a community might be neglected, and can also give the impression that gang activity is a concern. In the case of the skate park in Pawhatan Springs, gang activity played no part in the graffiti, yet passersby likely presumed the area was unsafe because of the artwork.



As displayed in these examples, graffiti takes a toll on communities financially and psychologically. In addition to causing unnecessary fear in quiet neighborhoods, this type of vandalism is often practiced in front of businesses, parks, and other public spaces. It is wise to remove it quickly so it does not damage business traffic. Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning, Inc. advises that pre-existing graffiti can also spur on other artists who seek to leave their mark. When graffiti is not properly removed, it encourages additional activity that could be avoided if the proper cleaning measures are taken in a timely manner.



Companies like Atlantic Sweeping & Cleaning are equipped with the proper supplies to remove this type of property damage. Hiring trained professionals saves energy and time for both businesses and homeowners. They possess the right tools and knowledge to quickly eliminate any evidence of graffiti art.



