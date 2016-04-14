Rechargeable Bluetooth Tracker Device Keyper Is Available for Pre-Order via Indiegogo

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --With changing times, people's lives have now become faster than ever before. This brisk pace of life often makes it difficult to remember about valuable belongings such as keys, phones, or purses. In many instances, these lost items are never retrieved back. ChipStore claims that they have come up with a solution to this problem in the form of their latest product Keyper Rechargeable Bluetooth Tracker.



Keyper is a lightweight device that attaches to the users' valuables and keeps track of them with a Smartphone app. The manufacturer claims that the most important feature of the product is its long-lasting rechargeable battery. This rechargeable battery relieves the users from worrying about the replacement procedure or carrying a spare. The device comes with a standard micro USB charging port as seen in most of the Smartphones. The product is also equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology and is compatible with the latest Smartphones and Tablets. Keyper users are alerted when they move away from the device's range, or when the device moves away from them. Keyper comes with a Smartphone app, currently supporting Apple iOS and Android devices.



Some of the most important benefits of Keyper are

- Keeps the device ready with the built-in long-lasting rechargeable battery.

- Single time charge lasts between 6-12 months depending on the usage.

- No need to replace the battery, just plug in the USB cable and recharge it.

- No hassle of getting a new battery or following confusing procedures to install it.

- Beautiful design with the choice of many different colors for the tracker.

- Comes with colorful magnet Micro USB cable capable of charging phones.



The first batch of Keyper is currently in production. ChipStore has recently completed a successful crowdfunding campaign to support the production run. Now, an Indiegogo campaign has been launched to accept pre-orders for Keyper.



More details about this campaign can be found at http://bit.ly/1S4X9R5



The website of ChipStore is https://chipstore.us/



About ChipStore

ChipStore is an e-commerce store specializing in hobby electronics, DIY electronics, and robotics. All products they offer are of high quality enabling the company to provide best service and value to the customers. With a range of electronics products, they hope to empower learning to all ages of learners and help them to bring their innovative ideas to life.