ReclaimAbility Physiatrist & Breast Cancer Survivor Talks Fear and Emotional Wellness

Mt Laurel Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2020 --ReclaimAbility runs a monthly series, with a different doctor at the forefront every month. For October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the company highlighted Dr. Innerfield, a double board-certified physiatrist and pain management specialist. The theme was Learn & Conquer: overcoming chronic adversity. In ReclaimAbility's blog, Dr. Innerfield detailed how she faced the fear that came with her cancer diagnosis and the activities she used to improve her emotional wellness.



When it comes to fear, Dr. Innerfield knows what it's like to feel overwhelmed by it. She credits the people in her support system and the practice of maintaining an optimistic outlook. Dr. Innerfield also mentioned her breastie—a friend that had breast cancer—and expressed her gratitude for having someone to relate to through every step of the process. As a healthcare professional, Dr. Innerfield recognizes that she must keep her patients' fear in mind. She comforts patients by focusing on who they are instead of their diagnoses and continually reminding them that fear is normal.



In honor of October also representing Emotional Wellness Month, Dr. Innerfield talked about how helpful it was for her as she dealt with cancer to set small goals and remain physically active. Cancer can make it difficult for patients to participate in routine activities, but having goals to reach for and being active to their personal capacities can be helpful. Dealing with a diagnosis and the impacts of it are mentally demanding, so working on and improving emotional wellness routines can immensely benefit patients.



Dr. Innerfield also participated in the 35 Miles for Breast Cancer Challenge to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Head over to Reclaim Ability's Instagram and Facebook pages to take a look back at how she made her way to the 35 mile goal.



