ReclaimAbility Physician on Managing Pain During the Pandemic

Mt Laurel Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2020 --ReclaimAbility runs a monthly series, with a different doctor at the forefront every month. The physician for September was Dr. Haleem, a fellowship-trained and dual board-certified physician in the fields of physical medicine & rehabilitation and pain management. The theme was learn & succeed: put your plan into action. Dr. Haleem provided information and recommendations in a blog about the management of chronic pain. He detailed the need for productive everyday routines including self-care and sleep as well as how those routines may change due to the pandemic.



Dr. Haleem's first point of focus was the impending seasonal shift to colder weather and how that can impact self-care routines and the longing to care for others. He mentioned the value of hydrating and using hot packs among other strategies to alleviate pain because during cold weather, muscles and tendons become dry and tight. He also emphasized the importance of a proper self-care routine as a necessity to be able to care for others. That understanding is especially relevant for people with kids. Dr. Haleem recommended that parents have a conversation with their children to create healthy boundaries in the household.



Dr. Haleem also provided information on another way to alleviate chronic pain, which is proper rest. He mentioned that stress is an element of sleep that people often disregard, but it has a major impact on the quality of rest. His recommendations to reduce stress and get better rest overall include distraction exercises, avoiding electronics in bed, and finding the right pillow. Dr. Haleem also mentioned that all of these strategies apply differently for everyone and finding what works best for each situation is most impactful in relieving pain.



ReclaimAbility runs multiple South Jersey pain control clinics. Along with treating patients, both at the clinics and via telemedicine, ReclaimAbility provides information via blogs and social media posts to help patients with issues and keep them updated regarding their local clinic.



