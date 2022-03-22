New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2022 --RecMaster is an outstanding HD/4K screen recorder. It offers super-easy screen recording experiences and useful personalization options. Users can easily start a recording with one single click with the best output qualities. It helped numerous game players, IT staff, office workers, teachers, students, and Zoom users create great video content. Recently, RecMaster has been updated to Version 2.2 which makes screen recording easier.



What's New in RecMaster V2.2?

"To make RecMaster easy and useful is always the goal we are chasing for," said Mr. Alex Gu, the development manager of RecMaster, "so we always keep in mind that we have to listen to our users' requirements and needs. In this RecMaster update, we made it possible to set the auto end time of a recording among one of the 7 modes. We also enhanced the audio quality by enhancing the microphone noise reduction and audio gain. And besides, we also added many useful gadgets and controllers to help create unique videos. For example, the magnifier, keystroke display, system taskbar hiding controller, etc. All of them are from our users' requests, and are updated to assist our users to create wonderful videos."



Auto-Recording Updates to Make Screen Recording Easier

One of the most wanted features in this update is the auto-ending timer in the Auto-Recording Settings. With this feature, users can easily set the ending time by duration or size. The screen recording can be either started manually or automatically at the program launch. And this will help the user to be away from his computer while recording, no need to keep an eye on the screen to stop the recording. And with some combing settings, you can record all the activities hidden after the computer boot automatically. And you can set to stop the recording by a set duration and size. This is quite useful if you hope to overview your daily efficiency on the computer or monitor computers at work.



Repeated Tasks to Make Screen Recording Automatical

The recording task scheduler is reorganized in the Auto-Recording Settings. And the scheduled auto-start and auto end tasks can now be set to repeat by days. After setting the repeating tasks, you don't need to worry about forget recording your daily online meetings or classes. And the segment recorder is also reorganized into Auto-Recording Settings. You can easily set to save the recordings into auto-split files by duration and size without disturbing the recording operations.



Keystrokes and Circular Webcam to Make Your Screen Recording Unique

There's also good news to those who hope to show keystrokes and webcam during the recording. The keystroke display options are added in Keyboard Settings. And on the webcam window, users can click to switch between a rectangle and a circular webcam.



Better Audio Technology to Get Better Audio Qualtiy

Another preferable update is that the audio recording is enhanced. They enhanced the microphone noise reduction technology and added the system and microphone gain.



More Controls to Create Personalized Screencasts

In this update, there are many more features to help get personalized videos. For example, the magnifier can help to enlarge on-screen details. And the hide system taskbar feature helps to record the pure screen without current system tasks.



Available on Steam Store with Discounts

And what's more, RecMaster is now available in Steam Store with a 15% off discount for the first week.



"We will keep on updating to meet the needs of our users. We are making RecMaster a useful and super-easy screen recording tool. In that way, we are offering our users a more efficient working way and better life through technology." Continued Mr. Alex Gu.