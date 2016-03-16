Recognition Continues to Pile Up for the All-New 2016 Honda Civic Sedan - Now an IIHS Top Safety Pick

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --The 2016 Honda Civic sedan is all-new from the ground up and is better than ever before. Not only has the new 2016 Civic been named as the 2016 North American Car of the Year, it now boasts the highest available rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety: Top Safety Pick +. This rating includes a Superior rating for frontal crash prevention when equipped with the Honda Sensing™ suite of driver-assist technologies, which is available on all 2016 Honda Civic models.



The 2016 Honda Civic sedan is the 10th generation of this iconic model line and offers a wide range of safety-oriented features designed to keep you and your passengers safer than ever before. Honda Sensing™ technology that is available includes:



- Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™)1

- Forward Collision Warning (FCW) – integrated with CMBS2

- Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS)3

- Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)4

- Lane Departure Warning – integrated with RDM5

- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow6



"As these new safety ratings demonstrate, the 2016 Civic Sedan not only brings new value to the compact segment with its hefty upgrades to fun-to-drive performance, fuel efficiency, refinement and technology, it also delivers advanced collision safety performance," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the Honda Division. "With its available Honda Sensing technologies, including our first application of Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, the new Civic Sedan offers customers a suite of technologies unlike anything else in the class."



