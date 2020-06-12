Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2020 --Professional Healthcare Resources (PHR), recommends that residents of Annandale and Kensington start to preplan the type of home care they or their loved ones may need. The U.S. is facing a growing need in home care as seniors look to "Age in Place" (AIP) spending their golden years in their homes rather than an assisted living facility or another type of residential assisted care. The U.S. is projected to need an additional 2.3 million health care workers by 2025 to meet the demand of an aging population needing home care in order to remain in their homes.



All of PHR's services are customized for the client's needs and home care is no different. The mobility needs and ability limitations of a patient may start the plan of what home care requirements must be met. Laundry in the basement may be an activity a home care aide should do for safety's sake. Or the client can no longer drive and needs assistance with grocery and other shopping. Some clients may need help with bathing, dressing, and personal hygiene. Home care aides are trained in different activities and able to take the stress off family members and keep seniors comfortably in their homes.



A home care aide can also monitor the condition of a client. This is especially essential when family members and loved ones are not nearby. Many families discover they are more comfortable with the peace of mind that someone is coming to the residence and helping to maintain nutrition, hygiene, and a safe and comfortable environment.



PHR recognizes the difficulty in finding the right home care for loved ones. Every client has different needs and schedules. PHR works with clients to customize the plan that works for them. Call 703-752-8700 or visit www.phri.com for more details.



About Professional Healthcare Resources

Professional Healthcare Resources is a well-known company that offers home health care in Baltimore and Washington DC apart from occupational therapy, skilled nursing, and more.