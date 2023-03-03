Record Snowfall in Northern Utah Creates Massive Influx of Winter Plumbing Repairs!

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2023 --The 2022-23 winter season has officially become one of the snowiest on record throughout the entire American West, and northern Utah just so happens to be in the heart of countless snowstorms that have buried cities and mountain communities this winter.



There are all sorts of winter plumbing repairs that commonly occur in Salt Lake City and the surrounding region, and there has been a significant increase in plumbing services throughout the past six months. Here's a list of the most common winter plumbing repairs that have been increasingly necessary this season:



Fixing Frozen Pipes



Frozen pipes happen every winter in northern Utah, but there has been a massive increase this year in these plumbing disasters. The rapid fluctuations between high and low pressure systems has put home and business owners off guard and unprepared, which unfortunately has led to unwanted water expansion and subsequent pipe freezes.



What's even worse is that the increase in frozen pipes has also led to other plumbing emergencies like pipe bursts and cracks. But lucky enough for many northern Utah property owners, they've reached out to experienced pros when noticing frozen pipe warning signs before it became too late!



Unclogging Drain Blockages



Although drain blockages occur no matter what time of year it is, these types of plumbing repairs just so happen to typically increase during the winter months. Most serious drain clogs are caused by grease and other food debris inadvertently going down drains, and these types of issues are exacerbated in the winter due to freezing pipes and other low temperature-related plumbing dilemmas.



A lot of people will immediately resort to over-the-counter chemical drain cleaners when they experience a drain blockage, and these products only temporarily relieve issues until they're a lot worse.



Water Heater Repairs



People have been at home more often this winter due to the extreme weather, and this had led to increased water heater usage (and eventual malfunctions). The 2022-23 winter season has seen a massive increase in water heater repairs, and a lot of people experiencing these issues simply didn't invest in seasonal maintenance checkups.



When harsh winter weather impacts a region like northern Utah for months at a time, it can often become overwhelming for older water heater units!



Resolving Sump Pump Issues



Sump pump issues are also very common during the winter months, and they just so happen to be interconnected with other winter plumbing repairs like drain blockages and frozen pipes.



It's easy to tell just how disastrous a sump pump backup can be, and far too many northern Utah households have gone through Armageddon this winter. The best way to avoid sump pump issues is having seasonal checkups in the fall months long before the intense winter storms begin rolling through!



Septic Tank Repairs



Septic tanks also experience many problems during the winter months, and septic tank repairs are many times connected to frozen components. Septic tank issues are often connected to sewage backups, and the increase in this winter plumbing repair has been disastrous for many northern Utah properties.



Winter Plumbing Problems Aren't Going Away For The Foreseeable Future!



The 2022-23 winter has been record-breaking, and it's looking like it'll only continue to snow throughout March and possibly even into May. This means homes in cold climates all across America need to remain vigilant when it comes to red flags oriented around winter plumbing repairs!



About Beehive Plumbing

Beehive Plumbing is the leading plumbing provider for Salt Lake City, Utah and the entire northern Utah region, so their specialists know a thing or two about winter plumbing repairs.



The Master Plumbers at Beehive Plumbing are available for comment regarding the ongoing increase of winter plumbing repairs, and they can be reached via this contact page or by calling 801-661-8155.