Suffern, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2014 --Doggone Safe is thrilled to announce that recording artist Kaylin Roberson will be its official spokesperson.



Kaylin, a dog mauling survivor recently released her single “Life Must Go On” which details her experience of coping with her attack and subsequent scars, both emotional and physical. “Kaylin’s song is a great fit for Doggone Safe, with its messages of hope and strength for dog bite survivors, and indeed anyone facing challenges in their lives”, said Doggone Safe president, Joan Orr.



Doggone Safe’s mandate includes supporting dog bite victims and educating kids, parents and dog owners about how to read dog body language, act safely around dogs and avoid dog bites. “When I found out about Doggone Safe and the amazing work they are doing to educate kids all over the world and help dog bite victims, I knew that I wanted to help them spread their messages”, said Kaylin Roberson, who was severely mauled at the age of 9 when a family dog bit her in the face. “Dog bites are seriously life changing and most could be prevented if people just knew more about dogs”, said Kaylin.



“We are really excited to have Kaylin join our team. Her song is very moving and inspirational! She will make a great role model and spokesperson to help us reach more young people with our safety and victim support messages”, said Kerry Potter-Kotecki, Doggone Safe vice president, herself the mother of a child who survived a vicious mauling by a pack of dogs when she was just 5 years old.



Kaylin will be the face and voice of several educational campaigns that Doggone Safe will run on social media over the next 3 months. Kaylin will be available for radio and online interviews worldwide and television and live appearances in the New York City and Raleigh-Durham areas.



To book an interview or appearance from Kaylin please contact Larry Spann larry@larryspann.com



About Kaylin Roberson

Kaylin is a rising pop/country pop artist hailing from Raleigh, NC. A dog mauling survivor, this singer/songwriter wants to inspire others with her music to overcome personal challenges.



View Kaylin’s music video “Life Must Go On” at http://youtu.be/lioCV2yqOLY

Visit Kaylin’s website: http://www.reverbnation.com/kaylinroberson