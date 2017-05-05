Recover App Launched to Beat Evolution at Its Own Game

Scotland, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2017 --Good news awaits. Fear is not real. So says the developers of a newly launched app "aptly" named Recover. Cutting to the chase with a cognizant approach to garden-variety stressors and severe mental challenges alike, the app gives evolution a one-two punch. How so? It sidesteps debilitating symptoms and goes right to the root of the issue. Giving its users the information necessary to build resilience, the app takes a different route. It makes a place in line for stressors and then asks them to move aside for sustainable wellbeing via 19 happiness habits.



Armed with knowledge like how worry works - A.K.A. a throwback to brain hardwiring - the app is an action-based resource. Turning negative emotions into benefits, Recover shows its users how to turn triggers into mere signals for manageability. Apparently, it's all in the doing. To help, it gives tools via an action planner armed with reminders to stay centered on what's actually true about any given situation. Teaching the art of mindfulness, it strategically implies that fear is only as alive as one's habits. Habits such as pondering things too much in the future and entertaining limiting beliefs.



Derek Garriock, Founder, Recover App Ltd said of the launch, "Stress affects everyone either directly or indirectly so, this app serves a universal cause. It provides a comprehensive overview of why stress is happening, what your emotions are telling you, and how you can change how you feel. It's as simple as following some daily activities supported by new knowledge acquired from the app. It also provides tools to deal with real-time issues as you go through your daily life. And it's always available on your phone. How convenient is that?"



Crossing all age brackets Recover is essential for users who are facing the mental challenge of serious illness, work stressors, or the emotional turmoil teenagers face. To that end, the Recover app gives employers an upper hand as well. It provides a way for teams to improve mental health and be more available for work tasks.



Garriock adds, "Feedback has been very positive. I met one lady who had been supported through her childhood by health services for autism but had been cut loose at 18 as they did not support adults. Now in her early 30s, she spoke of feeling the best she had felt in over ten years after using the app for only three weeks. It helped her get her anxiety under control."



The stress reduction app is available for download through the Apple App Store and sells for a one-time fee of $1.99 USD/£1.99.



For more information visit www.recover-app.com. To download the app visit https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/recover/id1058024814?mt=8.



