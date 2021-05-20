Recover Millions of Dollars from Fraudulent Companies

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2021 --Scams are on the rise across the world, with hundreds of millions of dollars lost every year, and anybody could be a victim. Reclaim My Losses, a professional finance recovery firm with a worldwide client base, are concerned that so many innocent people are being taken in by Fraudsters.



In May 2020, when the entire world was suffering with the Covid-19 Pandemic reclaim my losses received over a million scam reports from individual & company houses to recover their funds from online Ponzi schemes. In a fight against a scam company whose office/call centre or so-called boiler room was based in the Israel which had been active for nearly Five years. Reports estimated that this company was making around $2.5 million a day by defrauding innocent investors. Reclaim My Losses worked closely with 80 clients who had been scammed by this so-called investment company and provided this intelligence to the Israel government which lead to the arrest of nearly 240 people involved in the scheme. The victims of this scam came from worldwide.



With considerable existence over the recovery business, Reclaim My Losses, a reputed financial recovery firm having their offices at the United States of America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong leads the way for recovering funds out of pocket investments along with the compensation to the victims of the illegal operations or entities.



With their 4-guiding principle — Professionalism, Transparency, Perseverance & Integrity.



They're here to help everyday people start on their investment journey by offering their company-checking service.



Reclaim My Losses is a consulting and recovery firm committed to serving clients who are defrauded by unregulated companies trying to manipulate innocent people on the internet to invest in a fake platform that does not even exist, after money has been invested, the whole intention and the sole purpose of the company is to make the client run in circles for withdrawal, thus making it harder for them to cancel any transactions or filing a complaint to the financial authorities. Our mission is to provide our clients with proven strategies that succeed in raising disputes with their banks or directly with the merchants themselves.



