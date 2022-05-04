Recovery Unplugged Uses Music to Help People Heal from Addiction

Annandale, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2022 --The need for effective addiction treatment has never been greater. Stress, uncertainty, and social isolation stemming from the global pandemic have led to an increase in demand for all mental health services. As people struggle with conditions like depression, anxiety, and even grief and loss, many turn to alcohol and drugs in an attempt to cope.



According to the CDC, beginning in June 2019, 13% of Americans reported starting or increasing substance use as a means of coping with COVID-19-related stress. Alcohol-related deaths rose by 25% from 2019 to 2020, and 2021 saw overdose fatalities top 100,000 for the first time ever in a twelve-month period.



In the battle against addiction, one treatment center is taking an innovative approach. Recovery Unplugged is a nationwide addiction treatment organization that combines traditional elements of care such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab, and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused practices. They are the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of their treatment model.



"Everyone connects with music, and most of us turn to it during our hardest times. Recovery Unplugged uses this connection to build trust with our clients and help them embrace lifesaving care," said Rob Harrison, Executive Advisor of Recovery Unplugged.



Recovery Unplugged is a licensed and accredited treatment provider and is in-network with most major insurances. With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX; Brentwood, TN; and Annandale, VA, Recovery Unplugged offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, and online rehab options for people who either can't travel for treatment or feel uncertain about going away to get help.



The music-assisted treatment model has proven highly successful in helping people build trust, heal from trauma, and embrace recovery. Recovery Unplugged has treated over 8,500 individuals and over 40% are in sustained sobriety. Their alumni have a combined 3,173,198 sober days and counting. Their patient satisfaction rate is over 90%.



Anyone struggling with drugs or alcohol or concerned about a loved one can speak to a treatment specialist anytime, day or night, by calling (855) 202-7615. Visit www.recoveryunplugged.com to learn more.