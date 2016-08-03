Trumbull, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --RecoveryPlanner is proud to announce that it has once again been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant for its RPX software solution in Gartner's 2016 "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Planning Software, Worldwide."1 RecoveryPlanner's RPX software suite not only provides leading Business Continuity (BCM) functionality but also Risk, Crisis Management and Notifications in one, integrated software suite (www.recoveryplanner.com).



According to Gartner, "a BCM program, properly implemented and managed, will protect employees, organizational assets, external stakeholders, organizational integrity, organizational equity, reputation and brand." (pg.26)1 This is what our company and software has been providing to organizations of all sizes and industries, both private and public, since 1999," states RecoveryPlanner's COO, Monica Goldstein. She continues, "We consider our positioning as a Leader for the 3rd consecutive time in the Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Planning Software by Gartner confirmation of our mission and our ability to execute upon it."



Gartner explains in this report that "[t]he critical capabilities of BCMP software center on providing business leaders with a more effective means of evaluating operational risks and business impacts, as well as planning for, responding to, recovering from and restoring after a business disruption." (pg. 2)1 "The RecoveryPlanner RPX product does just this," explains Sally Cohn, RecoveryPlanner's EVP of Professional Services, "as it is designed to support all the Business Continuity Management program processes as well as Operational Risk and Vendor Risk Management, Crisis/Incident Management, Emergency/Mass Notifications, Reporting and Compliance." For more information on this, also checkout RecoveryPlanner's RPX software as reviewed in Gartner's 2016 "Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management" (IT VRM).2



Contact RecoveryPlanner for a copy of the full "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Planning Software, Worldwide" report.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Planning Software, Worldwide" by Roberta J. Witty and John P. Morency, July 11, 2016.



2 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management" by Christopher Ambrose, Joanne Spencer and Edward Arthur Weinstein, April 28, 2016.



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Monica Goldstein

COO - RecoveryPlanner

877-455-9990

social@recoveryplanner.com

http://www.recoveryplanner.com