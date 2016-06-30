Trumbull, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --RecoveryPlanner, a leading service provider of Business Continuity Management Planning Solutions, has been ranked as one of the 20 Most Promising Enterprise Risk Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview.



A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Enterprise Risk Management Solution Providers 2016" in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. "We are proud to include RecoveryPlanner in the ranking list and we look forward to seeing the new wave of business innovation," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "RecoveryPlanner's products and services are regarded as the best in market as it focuses on delivering continuity and risk management solutions to help organizations in managing risk and achieve business goals."



RecoveryPlanner is recognized for delivering innovative, proven Governance, Risk Management and Compliance solutions for public and private industries of all sizes, throughout the world. Its comprehensive platform integrates Business Continuity, Risk, Incident and Vendor Management. RecoveryPlanner is the first leading Business Continuity Management (BCM) company to include Personal Preparedness as part of a continuity mobile App for both business and personal. It developed a native mobile app "H.E.L.P.", abbreviated for Home Enterprise Live Planning, which manages, stores, and integrates business & personal preparedness, recovery and continuity so that employees can manage both areas of their lives during an incident or disaster.



About RecoveryPlanner

Founded in 1999, RecoveryPlanner enjoys a well-earned reputation as a leading authority on Business Continuity Management, Disaster Recovery, Risk and Incident Management. It's a USA based company with Global Network of Partners to provide local consulting, implementation and Help Desk Support services in a variety of languages and time zones. Its primary focus is to help organizations with compliance, best practices, and risk mitigation while reducing costs and time spent on planning.



For more info visit: www.recoveryplanner.com.



About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print and electronic magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. As a technology magazine, CIOReview is the leading source that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solutions providers, upcoming hot enterprises and is a neutral source for technology decision makers.



For more info: http://www.cioreview.com.



