RecoveryPlanner Receives Presidential Award for Export Successes

Trumbull, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker today presented RecoveryPlanner with the President's "E" Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, DC. The President's "E" Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.



"RecoveryPlanner has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The "E" Awards Committee was very impressed with RecoveryPlanner's innovative business continuity management solutions. The company's commitment to adapting its product line to be used in countries with differing languages was also particularly notable. RecoveryPlanner's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the US economy and create American jobs." said Secretary Pritzker in her congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection as an award recipient.



RecoveryPlanner delivers innovative Business Continuity and Enterprise Risk Management software and consulting to cross-industry enterprises, financial institutions, universities, and government agencies throughout the world. RecoveryPlanner's web-based software "RPX," has integrated functionality that addresses each of the core activities of Business Continuity Management (BCM), Disaster Recovery (DR), Risk Management, Crisis/Incident Management, Automatic Notifications and Compliance in one, web-based software. Global features and functionality like RPX's ability to display in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Russian languages have contributed to our international success.



"Exporting continues to be the foundation of our sales growth, and we are honored to receive the "E" Award," said Monica Goldstein, COO. "We look forward to continuing our growth with our international network of partners to distribute, implement and support our global solutions to their local markets," continued Monica.



In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II "E" symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Today, Secretary Pritzker honored 123 U.S. companies with the President's "E" Award for their outstanding work to reduce barriers to foreign markets and to open the door to more trade around the world.



U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the Department of Commerce's U.S. Commercial Service office network, located within the Department's International Trade Administration, with offices in 108 U.S. cities and more than 70 countries. Record years of successive export growth and an applicant's demonstration of an innovative international marketing plan that led to the increase in exports is a significant factor in selecting the winners.



For more information about the "E" Awards and the benefits of exporting, visit www.export.gov.



