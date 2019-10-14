RecoveryRobot Announces the Release of Its Partition Recovery Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2019 --RecoveryRobot is pleased to announce the release of RecoveryRobot Partition Recovery, which will be for the use of recovering data from lost, deleted, and formatted partitions. This software can also retrieve data from a crashed hard drive, MBR corrupted, disk repartitioned (fdisk) and partition overwritten.



How does it work?



The whole partition recovery process is designed as step-by-step, so all you need to do is click the mouse.



Step 1 - Download and install RecoveryRobot Partition Recovery on your PC

Step 2 - Scan the drive or the device where the lost/deleted partition is located

Step 3 - Find and recover the files from the lost/deleted partition



According to Calvin, a RecoveryRobot user: "Very good software to use for recovery all kind of memory source. It is user-friendly on the interface. And it really scans deeply to get all the formatted files back to life, really amazing and powerful software that I ever try out."



Unique Features of RecoveryRobot Partition Recovery for Windows PC:



- Recover files/data from a partition which cannot be recognized by the operation system



- Recover files/data from a partition that is damaged due to power outages or power surge



- Recover files/data from a partition that is formatted



- Recover files/data from a partition that is deleted, lost, or damaged due to other reasons



Price and Availability:



RecoveryRobot Partition Recovery is quick and simple. No technical data background or software skills are required to recover files. Please visit https://datarecoveryrobot.com/deleted-partition-lost-partition-recovery-software/ for a free download. A license can be purchased for $49.95 and an additional 10% off when using code "10off". Additional software for other data loss issues is also available through the official website.



About RecoveryRobot

RecoveryRobot is one of the leading developers of data recovery software products, widely known for its popular data recovery products "RecoveryRobot Pro". RecoveryRobot provides a wide range of data recovery software products for various data loss scenarios. Those data recovery software products enable organizations and individuals to easily recover deleted or lost data from most removable devices and hard drives.



Media Contact:



For additional information, images, and samples please use the contact below or visit:



Website: https://datarecoveryrobot.com/

Email: support@datarecoveryrobot.com