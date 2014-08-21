Handmade Real Foods Satisfies Its Hiring Appetite with SmartRecruiters

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the company that empowers the new way of hiring, today announced that its next generation cloud hiring platform is being used by Handmade Real Foods (HRF) to scale its recruiting and hiring efforts across the U.S. The SmartRecruiters platform has allowed the ready-to-eat food distributor to source candidates more efficiently and drive smarter, faster hiring decisions—leading to an expected $100,000 savings on the company’s recruiting initiative this year.



“SmartRecruiters provides exactly what we need to grow our team,” said Manny Parada, Human Capital Manager for Handmade Real Foods. “Since we started using the SmartRecruiters software, we have entirely transformed how we find and engage with candidates. The Pro features enable our hiring teams to manage the full spectrum of recruiting—easily connecting with candidates, monitoring applicant flow and tracking spending. We have no need for any other solutions now that we are using SmartRecruiters to hire the best talent.”



Handmade Real Foods creates fresh entrees, side dishes, appetizers, soups and holiday meals for many of the premier specialty, grocery and club stores and restaurants nationwide. As a result of the company’s recent addition to the Arlon Group’s investment portfolio, Handmade Real Foods expanded into two new facilities and increased its distribution across the U.S., prompting the need for additional people to manage its growth.



Prior to SmartRecruiters, Handmade Real Foods turned to headhunters and external recruiters to seek out and engage new candidates. Handmade Real Foods now uses SmartRecruiters to streamline its hiring process while significantly reducing recruiting expenses. SmartRecruiters’ at-a-glance candidate pipeline dashboard and new sourcing analytics, available in the Pro version, provide Handmade Real Foods with full visibility of hiring costs and top sources of candidates.



Handmade Real Foods also personalizes engagement with applicants by using other SmartRecruiters Pro features, including a dedicated hiring success manager and a custom, easy-to-navigate candidate interface.



“Our integrated platform ensures greater success throughout the recruiting and hiring process for companies that are expanding rapidly like Handmade Real Foods,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “Hiring managers gain deep insights into who the candidates are, where they’re coming from and the cost and time to recruit them—crucial details for quickly building a high-quality team that is finely tuned to the needs of the business. This is the future of hiring great people.”



The SmartRecruiters cloud-based platform allows companies to quickly source, engage and hire great people. It streamlines recruiting and hiring processes, giving hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post jobs, manage candidates and make the right hire. SmartRecruiters also positively transforms the candidate experience by improving the way hiring managers interact with candidates through features such as one-click job applications and its new mobile app.



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters empowers a new way of hiring with a one-stop shop cloud platform that makes it possible for smart businesses to find and hire great people. The centralized workspace spans the entire recruiting process, including deep integration of a marketplace where a company's best recruitment partners are never more than a few clicks away. SmartRecruiters delivers a collaborative experience for hiring teams where they can successfully discover, engage and close top talent. Unlike traditional outdated systems, SmartRecruiters' candidate-first approach ensures the right people stay connected with companies and choose to not opt out. More than 70,000 companies including 1-800-FLOWERS, Associated Materials, Goodwill, NAPA Auto Parts, NewsCred and The Onion rely on SmartRecruiters to hire enough of the right people fast enough to support their business goals. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.smartrecruiters.com/.



