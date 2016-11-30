Recurrent Hematospermia Can Be Cured by Natural Treatment Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Radically

Wuhan, Hubei -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --According to the studies in Good Sperm Guide from Hippocraticpost Post, that male infertility cause big threat, that half of all cases where couples fail to conceive after one year are blamed for it. Over the past 50 years, sperm counts in men worldwide have declined by half and even continue to fall. And a poor quality and quantity of sperm can reflect in many aspects. More than that, some common complications like blood in seminal fluids, or to be called hematospermia, also causes threats for them.



Blood in semen is a common symptom in men. But recurrent hematospermia can be an annoying thing. For most of men who has a tough time ejaculating blood, antibiotic may the first choice for them. However, the article Good Sperm Guide points out that some antibiotics like erythromycin are toxic to the testicles and even sometimes permanently damage cells that produce sperm. Apart from that, some medications may act to decrease male sexual interest in intercourse, or libido. And some other medications may interfere with the ability of a man to get an erection or ejaculate. What's more, the antibiotic tetracycline can block fertilization.



So, the consultant gynecologist Dr. Mike Bowen says: "It may be that the risk of in fertility is outweighed by the benefit of the drug. Or there may be an alternative medication which will not have this affect." While herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can be an ideal alternative medicine to cure hematospermia, and eliminate the blood in seminal fluid.



Sometimes, male with blood in semen always disappear in its own. However, some patients have recurrent hematospermia in a short time. Some even accompanies with the symptoms of frequent or urgent urination, painful urination, urinary tract symptoms, and blood in urination, painful ejaculations, as well as perineal pain and scrotum swelling. And untreated hematosperima will influence the quality of sperm, and affect male's sexual function, and even cause azoospermia in men.



Seminal vesiculitis and prostatitis can be the major factors for hematosperima. The inflammation causes the tissues around prostate and seminal vesicles irritated and swelling, and blood capillary may rupture due to an excessive congestion, then leads to blood in semen. What's more, the swelling in ejaculatory duct will also cause blocked duct, which is the reason behind azoospermia. So, men with recurrent hematosperima need prompt treatment, otherwise will cause male infertility.



Since, herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill provides a natural hematospermia treatment. Compared to antibiotics that cause many side effects on patients, herbal medicine can cure ejaculating blood from its root, and prevent recurrence.



By clearing away heat and toxic materials, herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill could eliminate the inflammation and swelling in inflamed tissues effectively. Through promoting blood circulation and removing toxic materials, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill helps to heal the capillary and improve its permeability and promotes the cleaning of inflamed secretions. Combing with the function of inducing diuresis for treating stranguria, many symptoms as frequent or urgent urination, or painful urination will get reduced, and patients with nocturia experiences will enjoy a full sleep at night. And herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill works to regulate the general function of male reproductive system, and prevent the recurrence of hematospermia radically.



As western medicine antibiotics are cursed with a decreased curative effect, herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill won't generate any drug resistance or tolerance, but provide good effects and stable quality, and cure hematospermia completely.



The efficacy of herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill acts on the whole genital system and tissue system, which not only treats affected part, but also inhibits the spread of the bacteria and inflammation. And for the other parts of tissues that have already spread, like prostatitis, seminal vesiculitis, and epididymitis, and some STIs like chlamdydia, mycoplasma or ureaplasma urealyticum, as well as male infertility as necrospermia, or azoospermia, and etc., this medicine can also eradicate the infection, and solve the problem.



Mr. Thomas is 34 years old, from United States. When he has sex with girlfriend, he has seen blood in semen. Because no trauma was found, so the doctor prescribed him some antibiotics. By 10 days of medication, the symptoms disappeared. However, the disease recurred shortly, after a week. Since he searched the Internet, found that western medicine only cure the symptoms, not the disease. Then, he decided to choose herbal medicine, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, to treat hematosoermia completely.



"I took the medication for a month; the symptoms get reduced dramatically. Dr. Lee told me to stay away with spicy food and bad habit. I followed that strictly. At the end of the treatment, I stopped the medication for a period of time, found the blood in seminal fluids is rare, and symptoms didn't relapse. To consolidate the condition, and ensure a complete cure, I continued the treatment for a month. After the whole two month treatment, I am one hundred percent curd from the medicine."



For more details about herbal therapy Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill and hematospermia natural treatment, please visit:



http://www.99eyao.com/english/p/Treatment.html