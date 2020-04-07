Recycled Ocean Plastic Clothing Company, PurePacific, Launches Push for Earth Day April 22, 2020

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2020 --PurePacific, a recycled ocean plastic clothing company that takes plastic out of the ocean and processes it into t-shirts this week launched a new campaign to sell 1 million t-shirts to save 1 million turtles, and to donate 1 million dollars to marine life preservation and ocean clean up.



Disturbed by the billions of tons of plastic floating around our oceans, choking ecosystems and killing marine life and oceanic birds today, PurePacific wants everyone to know that together, we can clean up our oceans.



"Right now, more than eight million tons of plastic are dumped into the ocean every single year," said Randy Radcliff, Founder of PurePacific. "Even worse, it's estimated that 51 trillion micro-particles of plastic are floating around the ocean, slowly poisoning the animals that ingest them unknowingly every day. We need to do something about it."



PurePacific donates a portion of their sale proceeds to companies that are working to clean up the ocean and remove plastic from our waters. They are also taking the plastic recovered from the ocean and repurposing it into t-shirts designed to start conversations among friends and family.



"More people need to be made aware of what is happening to our planet, which is why we want to be the catalyst in that conversation," said Randy.



For more information, visit https://purepacific.com/.



About PurePacific

PurePacific's vision is to eliminate plastic wastes from the oceans and to offer sustainable production methods to manufacture eco-friendly clothing for their environmentally-concerned and responsible consumers. They utilize plastic wastes from the oceans to safeguard the environment, the marine life, and the future of generations to come.



Contact:

Randy Radcliff

Founder/CEO, PurePacific

aloha@purepacific.com

808-800-2850