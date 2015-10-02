Miller Recycling Corporation Touts Recycling's Benefits

Mansfield, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2015 --Miller Recycling Corporation joins the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) in the nationwide celebration of National Manufacturing Day by highlighting the many positive economic contributions of the industry to the U.S. manufacturing landscape. In 2014 alone, more than 135 million metric tons of metal, paper, plastic, glass, textiles, rubber, and electronics were manufactured in specification grade commodities by the U.S. scrap recycling industry.



"Our company is delighted with the progress the recycling industry in the Unites States has made. We hope the industry continues to be a thriving economic engine and job creator," said Randy Miller



"On National Manufacturing Day we recognize the many valuable contributions our members make to the American economy, and its potential for new innovations and job creation in the future," said Robin Wiener, president of ISRI. "As the first link in the manufacturing supply chain, the recycling industry has been a leader in the U.S. economy, job creation, resource sustainability, energy savings, and global trade for more than 200 years."



The contributions of the scrap recycling industry to the U.S. economy include:



- Generating nearly $21 billion in export sales to 160 countries;

- Directly and indirectly employing approximately 470,000 workers in 2015;

- Generating more than $105.8 billion annually in economic activity;

- Drawing in more than $11 billion in revenue for federal, state, and local governments; and

- Lowering energy costs by producing recycled materials that require less energy during the manufacturing process than virgin materials.



National Manufacturing Day, currently in its fourth year, occurs on the first Friday of October. It provides an opportunity for American manufacturers to showcase the potential the sector holds and promote interest in future manufacturing careers.



Please call 800-783-6766 for additional information and details of our ongoing Recycling Programs. Pickup service is available for large quantities and commercial accounts.



Also visit our web site at http://www.millerrecycling.com for additional information on our services.



About Miller Recycling Corporation

Operating since 1940, Miller Recycling is a third generation company with the experience required to assist with all electronics, paper, plastics, and metals recycling requirements. Northeast Data Destruction, our NAID "AAA" Certified confidential shredding division, will securely process all your sensitive documents, files, media, hard drives, tapes, CD's, off spec products and storage components.



The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI) is the Voice of the Recycling Industry™. ISRI represents more than 1,600 companies in 21 chapters nationwide that process, broker and industrially consume scrap commodities, including metals, paper, plastics, glass, rubber, electronics and textiles. With headquarters in Washington, DC, the Institute provides safety, education, advocacy, and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycling plays in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development.