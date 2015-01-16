Red Cedar Services Announces New Electronic Kitchen Composter

Cranberry, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Creative and Clever will feature a forthcoming kitchen composter from Red Cedar Services. The article will include a walkthrough of the project from start to finish, along with a product review and exclusive photos and video.



"Red Cedar Services has been doing a lot of business in the home appliance market recently, and it will fascinating to see the composter they have come up with for their spring line," says Sally Ferrall of Creative and Clever. "They make high quality products that fill a gap in the market and this will be a perfect example of that."



The composter will feature a state of the art, fully electronic analysis of the organic materials put in, giving a richer, more balanced soil in the end. Using scientific grade sensors, people will be able to program the unit to their needs with visual and auditory alarms warning when the chosen levels have peaked.



"We just got the prototype in the office," says Ferrall. "And it does not smell at all. I have lifted the lid several times to make sure it is being used and was amazed at how strong the odor was being contained. The design is also very minimalist, so unless you're looking for it, it just becomes part of the room."



The new kitchen composter from Red Cedar Services will have several exterior designs and sizes and be on shelves this March.



By Milton Williamson



