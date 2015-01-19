Red Cedar Services Music Offers Saxophone Lessons Online

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Red Cedar Services Music will announce its plans to offer saxophone lessons online via MusicLoversBlog.com. The blog will feature an in-depth look at the new music lessons platform.



"We are very excited to hear that Red Cedar Services Music will soon be offering saxophone lessons online," said Randy Fields spokesman for Music Lovers Blog. "We feel that musical activity is an important part of everyone's life, and with many schools doing away with music programs, this is the perfect way to keep music in the lives of children and adults."



The saxophone is a 19th century instrument with a long and storied history in jazz and modern music. Many people believe it is too hard to learn. This is what Red Cedar Services Music hopes to change with its lessons, which will start this spring.



Red Cedar Services Music, a leading music technology provider, has been in the music technology field for more than a decade, and has made remarkable strides in the industry. Red Cedar Services Music plans to also offer other musical instruments lessons online as well in the near future.



The lessons offered by Red Cedar Services Music will cover all aspects of learning how to play saxophone and will be divided into progressive levels to provide required support for every level of learners. There will be four levels of lessons, Getting Started, Notes and Skills, Jazz and Pop Tunes, and Classic Sax Solos.



"The 'getting started' level will be for beginners and has lessons from assembling a saxophone to playing the tune right for the first time," said Mathew Peterson, Red Cedar Services Music program manager.



"Those who need to brush up their skill can begin on level 2, where tips on what and how to practice will be provided."



