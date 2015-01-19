Red Cedar Services Will Award Scholarships to Aspiring Musicians

Paso Robles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Red Cedar Services Music, a leading manufacturer of world-class audio technology for the recording professional, will announce the formation of the Red Cedar Services Music Scholarship in conjunction with Music Lovers Blog. The scholarship will reward students enrolled in Musicians Institute's Associate of Arts in Performance (Vocal) program who demonstrate outstanding vocal skills in any genre.



Red Cedar Services Music has been in the music technology field for over a decade, constantly trying to one up themselves and keep ahead of the curve. Music Lovers Blog will work with Red Cedar Services to profile winners and the application process for an upcoming feature.



"Red Cedar Services Music has become a favorite for recording engineers, vocal performers, and voiceover talent from all walks of life," says Carol Walker, Red Cedar Services Music representative. "Given the nature of our business and its popularity for use in vocal recording, we were looking for a way to nurture the creative arts. The prospect of helping talented vocalists gain the training necessary to further their careers, all of us at Red Cedar Services Music saw this scholarship program as the ideal opportunity to contribute."



Applications will be available starting February 2015. Students must be enrolled in the approved vocal programs to quality. Winners will be profiled by Music Lovers Blog.



"We are excited to see businesses such as Red Cedar Services Music get involved with helping aspiring musicians," said Chris Mathews, spokesman for Music Lovers Blog. "This new program represents a terrific opportunity for talented, but financially challenged vocal students to be able to pursue their education and, ultimately, their professional ambitions. We really appreciate the fact that Red Cedar Services Music recognizes the importance of supporting music education and we more businesses will join in and get involved in the future."



By Mark Gibson



About Music Lovers Blog

Music Lovers Blog is a site for all those with an interest in music and all its facets. With topics ranging from latest releases, artist info, and technology corner, the comments are constantly coming in from readers all over the world. The site also has a forum for users to exchange ideas about music genres and the music industry itself.