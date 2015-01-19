Red Cedar Services to Announce New Line of Winter Clothing

Sedona, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Sedona clothing company, Red Cedar Services, has recently revealed plans to incorporate a winter line to their array of designer clothes. The company has stated that the manufacturing process is in the works, and a full retail roll out is expected by mid fall 2015. The newest addition to their clothing selection will officially make Red Cedar Services an all-weather apparel company.



"When people think of Arizona, they don't think of cold weather," said Jackie Rooney, spokesperson for Red Cedar Services. "Sedona, however, is a high-altitude mountain town, and we get some pretty cold temperatures and snow accumulation in the winter. Our customers really love our brand, and have been voicing their desire for a new winter line; I believe that people are going to be extremely satisfied with our newest addition."



Red Cedar Services is situated on the outskirts of Sedona, close to a nearby skiing resort. According to the company, this was a major influence on deciding to create the cold weather line. Red Cedar Services has large customer base, and expects to increase sales by a large margin this winter.



"As an avid skier and snowboarder, I'm eager to see what Red Cedar Services has in store for us this fall," said Mary Swanson, local recreationalist. "What I love about Red Cedar is that they really listen to their customers desires, and then they go out and do it. You can't say that about every business. I believe Red Cedar Services compliments this town well, and I love wearing their fashionable, outdoor apparel."



A Shoe In Fashion will have exclusive access to designers, early apparel sketches, and samples. The site will also show backstage and runway footage from the early fall preview show. Brand loyalists of Red Cedar Services will be able to purchase the new apparel by shopping online, or by visiting participating retailers starting in September 2015. Final details of the launch will be posted to the company's website.



By Orville E. Rivet



About Red Cedar Services

Red Cedar Services is an outdoor and designer apparel company located in Sedona, Arizona. The business has been in operation for nine years, and is one of the top retail clothing stores in the area. Red Cedar Services regularly participates in events within its community.