Red Deer Fire & Flood, GUS Form Partnership

Windsor, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2017 --Jonathan Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development for GUS (www.gus.ca) is proud to announce a partnership between GUS and well-known disaster restoration company Red Deer Fire & Flood Ltd. (www.reddeerfireandflood.com). This marks the third company in Alberta to successfully partner with GUS as they rapidly expand their network across the country.



Founded in 2007 by Don McLeod, Red Deer Fire & Flood Ltd. is a cornerstone of the Red Deer community. Through a lot of hard work and perseverance, the organization has grown remarkably over its nine years and is well known across Alberta for its wide array of emergency services such as fire and water damage restoration work and mold remediation, as well as custom remodeling and renovation projects.



"We are excited to be part of such a well-established national network," says Don McLeod, President of Red Deer Fire & Flood. "Our mission is to provide quality disaster restoration to our customers, and partnering with GUS is the critical next step in growing our company to new heights."



Jon Christensen, Vice President of Franchise Development said "Red Deer Fire & Flood is a key addition to the GUS team. What sets them apart from other restoration companies and earns them their stellar reputation is their compassion and personalized approach to each project. GUS is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring their brand of professionalism and quality to the national marketplace."



About GUS

GUS (www.gus.ca) is a Canadian based full-service Disaster Restoration Provider that has been operating for the past 24 years. With over 240 locations across the country, GUS is well known for providing high-quality work, coupled with professional open lines of communication for both the insured and insurer.



Media Contact:

Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development

GUS Group Inc.

Joanthan.christensen@gus.ca

http://www.gusfranchising.com

800-361-0911