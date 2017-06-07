Red Dunn Kitchen Opens to Join Detroit's Dining Scene in Corktown

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2017 --It all started with a few restaurants, new apartments, condominium developments, parks, and neighborhood stores a short time ago. Since then, Corktown has evolved into one of the hippest neighborhoods in the country for living, shopping, food and drink.



This month Red Dunn Kitchen opens as Detroit's newest culinary addition making Corktown its home. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the 150-seat indoor and outdoor restaurant, features a full-service bar and is designed to accommodate private dinners and events for parties from 10 to 500.



Detroit native, Chef Jay Gundy brings a vast pedigree earned during his years at popular metropolitan Detroit restaurants such as Fiddleheads, Tribute, The Whitney, Cafe Via and Townhouse Birmingham. A known purist, Chef Jay incorporates all-natural, locally sourced ingredients into his menu, with innovative recipe combinations.



"Our seasonal American menu is reminiscent of tried and true classic French technique with an innovative, modern style," states Executive Chef Jay Gundy. "At this point in my career, it's a dream come true to be part of Corktown's resurgence and Detroit's culinary scene."



Located adjacent to the newly renovated Trumbull and Porter boutique hotel, breakfast and lunch at the Red Dunn Kitchen will welcome the downtown business crowd, or the hotel traveler. Such daytime menu favorites include: three playful variations of eggs benedict. Vegan options will be made by request. Dinner guests can expect to dine on dishes such as House Made Artichoke Agnolotti, Blow Torched Yellow Fin Tuna Crudo, and the Red Dunn Burger.



Signature desserts and pastries include Fresh Fried Doughnuts with Dewars Butterscotch Glaze.



Red Dunn Kitchen will also feature limited-seating Chef's Table dinners in its private Steakroom, with a specialty menu designed by Chef Jay, who will be on hand to visit with guests. The full-service bar will feature local Detroit spirits, wine, and craft beer. During warm months, the courtyard and Outdoor Pump Room will be host to a variety of home-grown musical talent, which is sure to be a Corktown favorite.



Dustin Walker, restaurant manager, comes to the Red Dunn Kitchen as the former Beverage Manager of Forte Restaurant and Townhouse in Birmingham and most recently a Manager and Bartender for AFB Hospitality which operates Bistro 82, The Morrie, and SCL Nightclub. Red Dunn Kitchen, along with Trumbull and Porter hotel are managed by the principals of global hospitality firm Access Hotels & Resorts, who had the vision to utilize locally-source companies for the entire renovation of this multi-use property.



"We set out to create modern comfort and style in each of the hotel rooms, meeting spaces and dining areas, while maintaining the urban and gritty style of Detroit," said Barry Caplan, Managing Principal Access Hotels & Resorts. "Corktown has a great energy and we are excited to provide this unique venue for our guests, as they enjoy the city's great new revival."



Detroit-based architects, engineers and construction trade professionals who have made their mark on the project include Patrick Thompson Design leading the renovation of Red Dunn Kitchen and the adjacent Trumbull and Porter hotel along with ROK Construction Services and Columbia Caspian Construction. Colin Tury designed the venue's custom lighting. Artist Don Kilpatrick and Joe Benghaueser, created the original outdoor mural entitled, "I stay even when I go." Detroit Bikes has built a small fleet of bikes for guest use throughout Corktown and downtown Detroit. Restaurant patrons who stay at the Trumbull and Porter hotel will also enjoy numerous Michigan creations such as chairs by Herman Miller, beds and hanging closets by Thompson Millworks, and couches by Grand Rapids Chair.



About Red Dunn Kitchen

Red Dunn Kitchen, RedDunnKitchen.com, is located at 1331 Trumbull Street in Detroit, Michigan. Reservations can be made by calling 313-887-9477.



Media Relations:

Sari Cicurel sari.cicurel@gmail.com or 248-766-0945