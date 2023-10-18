Red Flag Warning Signs to Hire an Emergency Plumber!

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2023 --The fall and winter months are often difficult for homeowners in northern Utah regarding their plumbing systems; hazardous emergencies can quickly arise with little warning.



It's always highly stressful to be going through a plumbing emergency



Below are some red flag warning signs indicating that it's time to hire an emergency plumber!



Mold Development

When signs of mold development appear near a property's plumbing system, it's a warning sign of a significant leak within the pipes. Mold is a significant health hazard that must be taken seriously, and remediating mold development as soon as possible can also help home and business owners avoid costly removal plans.



Hearing Strange Water Sounds Coming From Pipes

When strange water sounds come from a property's pipes—particularly when water isn't running—it's a warning sign of a pipe leak. Property owners will undoubtedly require the assistance of a licensed Master Plumber to locate and mitigate these types of hidden leaks.



Foul Smells Emanating Throughout A Property

When sewage or rotten egg odors emanate throughout a property, it indicates a leak within the sewer line. Broken sewer lines are always emergencies due to the safety hazards associated with these leaks. Sewage leaks can sometimes lead to slab leaks, detrimentally impacting a property's foundation.



Consistent Respiratory Problems, Headaches & Dizziness

Many people don't realize this, but specific health issues can be connected to a property's plumbing problems. Issues like nausea, headaches, dizziness, or respiratory difficulties can indicate a gas leak emanating throughout a property.



These scary chemicals are often scentless, meaning these leaks can go undetected for long periods. But no matter how bad a gas leak is, it'll require a call to an emergency plumber and the local utility company.



Wastewater Backups

Another serious red flag warning sign of a plumbing emergency is when wastewater is backing up throughout a property. These backups commonly occur within sink drains, tub drains, and toilets.



No matter how bad a wastewater backup is, an emergency plumber will be required to inspect and mitigate the source of the backup. There could be severe damage within the property's sewer line, so these scenarios can never be put off for another day!



Widespread Low Water Pressure



Although it's typically not a plumbing emergency when just one fixture is experiencing low water pressure, it is definitely an emergency throughout your home or office building.



This type of widespread low water pressure is often connected to significant clogs deep within a property's plumbing system, and neglecting this type of low water pressure can potentially lead to pipe bursts and other much more severe dilemmas!



Random Hot Spots Underneath Flooring



It's never a good sign to feel random hot spots underneath a property's flooring, often connected to a hot water line leak. Letting these issues persist for even a day or two can lead to substantial water damage and a loss of structural integrity.



