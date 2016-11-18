Red Iron Labs VR Game Studio Launches 'Abduction' Indiegogo Campaign

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2016 --Red Iron Labs, the virtual reality game studio that released Abduction Prologue: The Jonathan Blake Story game demo earlier this year will be launching their Indiegogo campaign to allow fans help finance their follow up title Abduction Episode 1: Her name was Sarah.



Episode 1 focuses on Sarah, who finds out she has been getting abducted at night by evil creatures. As the story unravels, she finds out that she has become immune to the creature's ability to wipe her memory and that humans are not the first race to be abducted and experimented on. Throughout the game, you collect information from "the conspirator" that will help you learn what's happening and will help you stay alive.



Episode 1 expands on Prologue, giving players 5 more virtual environments to explore and 15 times more play time.



"What we're trying to do is change the way we make games and how we play games [in virtual reality] so that the story comes first and the game gets build around it. That way we don't end up with a game that's limited to the technology. We can bend the technology to match the game experience we want." - Lloyd Summers, Co-Founder and Lead Developer



Backers can purchase game licenses at half price, which will also give them access to playable updates between December and the game's release date.



"If you find the game interesting and you want to support or provide feedback, please purchase a copy. If funds are restricted, play the demo, share us out. Spread the word about what we're doing with our crowdfunding." - Lloyd Summers



Red Iron Labs is targeting to raise $50,000 through the 30-day Indiegogo campaign, which is available starting at 4 PM (MT) on November 17th. Visitors can also download a fully playable demo of Abduction Prologue: The Jonathan Blake Story through this campaign.



Find the Indiegogo page at redironlabs.com/crowdfunding/



About Red Iron Labs

Red Iron Labs is an indie game house that provides virtual reality entertainment to fans of the dark fantasy, horror and post-apocalyptic genres. Our priority is to make games that are story-driven, challenge the mainstream 'isms', and that will scare the crap out of all of us.