Red Light Violation? Contact Experienced Miami Traffic Ticket Lawyer

The Miami traffic ticket lawyers at Hochman & Goldin are experienced in the various ways to contest a red light ticket and work to get it dismissed, including red light violations received as a consequence of a red light camera. Every day, drivers who disregard stop signs and run red lights receive traffic fines from police officers. These same police officers frequently testify in traffic court regarding traffic law breaches. Most likely, you are not as familiar with traffic court as the attorneys who handle red light violations for Hochman & Goldin are.



The attorneys at Hochman & Goldin have together handled well over 200,000 traffic tickets. They are familiar with Florida's traffic regulations, rules of traffic court, and the technical errors that frequently emerge in traffic penalties for running red lights. When attempting to contest a traffic ticket for failing to stop at a stoplight, the knowledge and experience of a Florida red light traffic ticket attorney can be crucial.



When Hochman and Goldin's red light camera violation attorneys help lessen that load and stress, there is no need to take time off work, squander precious vacation days or paid time off, or spend your limited time attending traffic court. By virtue of their experience alone, Hochman & Goldin's traffic attorneys increase the likelihood that your case will be successful. Contact Hochman & Goldin, P.A. at (305) 515-5247 or visit them online for more information.



About Hochman & Goldin, P.A.

In their 20 years of practice, the Law Offices of Hochman & Goldin, P.A. have handled over 200,000 traffic tickets. Hochman & Goldin's attorneys have represented clients accused of various traffic violations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.