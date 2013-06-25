Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2013 --Red Mango, one of the fastest-growing retailers of all-natural frozen yogurt and fresh fruit smoothies, is launching this week a national rollout of an expanded menu that features 22 brand new smoothies in four lifestyle-centered categories:



- Body Balance: Flavorful and functional yogurt smoothies formulated with beneficial boosts, such as The Pomegranate Protector™ and The Honey Badger Fat Burner.



- All Fruit Harmony: Refreshing dairy-free and soy-free smoothies made only with fruit, juice and ice, such as The Berry Medley Hibiscus™ and The Strawberry Sonata.



- Twisted Fruits: Smooth and creamy signature yogurt smoothies offered in new and innovative fruit-forward flavors; and



- Just Kidd’n: Naturally delicious, snack-sized fruit and yogurt smoothies, blended just for kids.



The new smoothies, which will join the company’s existing selection of Fruit & Yogurt, Poppin’ Boba, Spoonable and Mealworthy Smoothies™, will be introduced as part of the Red Mango Summer of Super Biotic Smoothies, a marketing campaign designed by the company to highlight both the company’s new smoothie offerings, as well as the patented probiotics in Red Mango yogurt and smoothies that are stronger and more effective than the generic probiotics commonly found in ordinary yogurt.



“At Red Mango, we fortify all of our frozen yogurt and yogurt-based smoothies with a special type of probiotics called Super Biotics,” said Dan Kim, founder and chief concept officer of Red Mango. “They’re super because unlike the extremely fragile probiotics in most ordinary yogurt, Super Biotics have been clinically proven to survive the strong acids in our stomachs so that they can actually do their job keeping our digestive and immune systems healthy when we eat right and exercise too.”



The new Super Biotic Smoothies will more than double the company’s current offering of 14 smoothie flavors. “The fact that we now offer twice as many fresh fruit smoothies as before speaks to our ongoing commitment to growing the yogurt and smoothie industry, and taking it to higher levels with superior standards,” continued Kim. “Fans of Red Mango are really going to love these new smoothies not only because of their unique Super Biotic health benefits, but also because we made sure that they’re fun, innovative and extremely flavorful.”



Red Mango is also introducing a brand new line of smoothie boosts that have been formulated to meet the nutritional and dietary needs of today’s health-conscious consumers who find it increasingly important to embrace a wholesome, well-balanced diet. In addition to the protein, energy, immunity and multivitamin boosts currently available, Red Mango has added four new boosts which have been formulated with natural, wholesome and innovative ingredients:



- Metabolic Fit 360™: A proprietary blend of protein, calcium and African Mango; shown to help reduce body fat, support metabolic balance and promote healthy weight management.



- Dark Chocolate Maté: Finely ground, Brazilian roasted maté and dark chocolate; a delicious, rich, low-calorie flavor which also supplies a nice dose of antioxidants.



- Tropical Hibiscus: Finely ground, premium Nigerian hibiscus blossoms infused with natural pineapple and lychee; a bright and tropical low-calorie flavor and antioxidant boost.



- Green Tea Acai: Finely ground, premium green tea with açai berries, the Amazonian superfruit; a low-calorie antioxidant boost made with the best ingredients.



To celebrate the launch of the Red Mango Summer of Super Biotic Smoothies in a fun and memorable way, each participating Red Mango store will be giving away limited-edition Super Biotic and superhero-themed memorabilia to the first 250 guests who order a Red Mango smoothie on Saturday, June 29, 2013. “We’re big fans of superheroes and ninjas here at Red Mango, so we decided to bring them to life for the introduction of our Super Biotic Smoothies,” said Kim. “If you’re wondering what we’ll be giving away, you’ll have to stop by a Red Mango store on June 29… or look for leaks that just might surface on Facebook and Twitter!”



About Red Mango

Red Mango, one of the fastest growing retailers of all-natural frozen yogurt and fresh fruit smoothies, opened its first U.S. store in July 2007 in Los Angeles, and has since celebrated more than 200 store openings in North America. Headquartered in Dallas, Red Mango serves uniquely delicious frozen yogurt that is all-natural, nonfat and low fat, gluten-free and fortified with beneficial live and active probiotic cultures like Super Biotics (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086), which helps support the immune and digestive systems when consumed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. It is the first frozen yogurt retailer to earn the National Yogurt Association’s Live and Active Cultures seal for meeting the required criteria for healthy frozen yogurt. Red Mango was named the number one smoothie and frozen yogurt chain in America in Zagat’s 2011 National Chain Restaurants Survey. Other awards have included the prestigious Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Hot Concepts!” award and the industry-recognized SupplySide’s “Scientific Excellence Award.”



More information about Red Mango is available at http://www.redmangousa.com, http://facebook.com/redmango and on Twitter via @redmango and @dankimredmango. For franchising information, please visit http://RedIsReal.com or call 214-871-6865.