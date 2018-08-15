Red Tulip Home Monitors Protect Seniors by Alerting Caregivers and Emergency Services After Unusual Activity

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2018 --Most seniors prefer to stay in their own homes for as long as possible in order to retain their independence and save money. However, even healthy seniors can fall or become ill with little or no notice, making it difficult for them to get in touch with those who can help, like friends, family members and emergency services.



Red Tulip Home Monitors were created to solve this problem, helping seniors age in place safely. The system consists of a series of wireless monitors placed throughout the home and controlled by a central gateway. These sensors are small and unobtrusive but they are much more powerful than their size denotes. In addition, the system includes a wearable armband sensor. The sensors are battery-operated, with an expected battery life of more than a year.



This armband sensor can detect falls, operate the system and place emergency calls. The home sensors monitor the resident's typical activity throughout the day, like entering the bathroom in the morning or the kitchen around dinnertime. Sensors can also be placed to detect doors opening, including the small lids of daily pill boxes. Whenever the senior deviates dramatically from their normal routine, the sensors send a wireless signal to the gateway to produce an alert tone.



The resident can then choose to disable the alert by tapping the armband or pushing a button on the gateway. If they do not respond to the alert, the system will move forward with verification. First, it will call the senior's phone. If they fail to respond to disable the alert, the system will call the person's emergency contacts from their preset list. These caregivers have the option of disabling the alert if they are able to check on their loved one. If all of these methods fail to generate a response, the system will alert local emergency services.



To help fund production and testing of the sensors and finalization of the software, Red Tulip Home Monitors intends to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $40,000. The campaign will run from August 15 to September 25, 2018. Any funds raised beyond the initial goal will go towards developing additional sensor types to bolster the system's capabilities. The creators expect to deliver home monitoring systems to customers in November 2018.