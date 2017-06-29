Reddot Award Best of Best Winner Nums Launched Kickstarter Campaign

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --Beginning in June, Luckey Tech launched its first Kickstarter campaign "Nums: Ultra-thin Smart Device to Transform Laptop Trackpads," to make its product available to worldwide consumers. The winner product of the Reddot Award 2011 'best of best' honor, Nums™, was featured in "Project We Love" by Kickstarter's editors within 24 hours after launch.



Marrying patented software with an ultra-thin, eco-friendly, and highly-functional glass, Nums™ elegantly increases the capability of your laptop's trackpad. It not only solves an overlooked everyday inconvenience, number typing on laptops, but also provides quick and easy gesture shortcuts to access virtually any computer items -- like apps, websites, documents and shortcuts. It could launch items with just a swipe. Nums™ also protects the delicate laptop trackpad from scratches and other damages.



"There are many unfriendly designs in life, but people usually ignore it." said Huachao Gong, CEO of Luckey Tech. "This product uncovered many untapped need of Mac users and provided a perfect solution to number crunches, multitasks and more. It is a must-have product for all Mac users."



Huachao and his team has spent the last 6 years to perfect every detail of Nums™. This invention currently has over 20+ patents, from product design and manufacturing techniques to software development. The algorithms have been optimized for more than 900 times through machine learning technology. The production of the high-functional glass also achieved many "first-evers" in the industry, including creating a special ultra-thin ink, so the symbols could be printed on the back of the glass and will not wear out.



The early bird rewards of Nums™ will end on July 4th; the Kickstarter campaign will end on July 31th. If the Kickstarter campaign is successfully funded, all supporters will get Nums™ to transform their MacBooks by September.



Details on the "Nums: Ultra-thin Smart Device to Transform Laptop Trackpads" campaign, can be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/266112708/nums-ultra-thin-smart-device-to-transform-laptop-t