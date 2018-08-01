Redefine Healthcare Expanding to Paterson, NJ

Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2018 --Redefine Healthcare is excited to announce the opening of our new location in Paterson, NJ. We will be bringing with us all the specialties offered at our other three existing sites, in Union, Clifton, and Edison. Paterson residents will now have access to our expert services including:



Back pain treatment



When it comes to back pain, it's essential to get the treatment you need as soon as possible. Our board-certified doctors examine patients vigilantly to identify the cause of pain and determine the best-personalized treatment plan for each unique condition. We can treat a wide variety of back pain conditions – always with the goal of helping you avoid surgery.



Joint pain treatment



Joint pain (such as knee pain) can range from irritating to debilitating, making everyday tasks much more difficult. Dr. Freeman and the rest of our staff will provide you with a thorough examination and individualized treatment plan, making sure that you understand your condition and feel comfortable with your treatment options.



Physical therapy



Our comprehensive approach to pain management and recovery often includes physical therapy. Along with our range of other treatment options, physical therapy can significantly reduce your downtime and help improve mobility and strength. Our team is there for you every step of the way to support and guide you on your path to recovery.



Sports medicine



Any athlete knows that they can't perform at peak level with an injury. Left untreated, many injuries can become worse and keep you on the sidelines for longer than if you deal with it immediately. We can help you achieve the fastest recovery possible.



Motor vehicle injury



Whether you have been in a minor accident or a catastrophic crash, your body may have sustained more trauma than you realize – especially your neck and back. Our car accident recovery specialists can identify signs of injury such as whiplash, slipped discs, and determine the best course of treatment.



Workers' Comp



When chronic pain or injury gets in the way of work, it's time to see our doctors about non-invasive treatment options that can help alleviate pain and get you back on the job quickly. To minimize the risk of further injury, we make sure that patients are adequately prepared to return to work with physical therapy and a range of other non-surgical treatment options.



Health and wellness



In 2018, we launched our Health and Wellness Division to help our patients achieve their health and fitness goals. With a focus on nutrition, fitness, and mental health, we address the whole person and help design a unique program based on your specific physical condition, lifestyle, age, and diet.



"We are excited about the opening of our new location in Paterson," said Dr. Eric Freeman, Executive Director. "We have a great team who have helped make it possible." Redefine Healthcare's newest addition, Dr. Richard Sabbagh, agrees: "I'm thrilled to be part of the team at Redefine Healthcare and look forward to working with this talented group of doctors and healthcare professionals to serve our community better."