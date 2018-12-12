Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2018 --Redefine Healthcare is hosting a coat and food drive to help ensure that the community is warm and fed during the upcoming cold winter months. From October 22nd through December 15th, Redefine Healthcare will be collecting nonperishable food items and gently used winter clothing including coats, sweaters, hats, and gloves.



The coat and food drive will support the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. This organization fights poverty and hunger in New Jersey by seeking long-term solutions for those in need. They work with volunteers, donors, and partners to educate and empower everyone in the community to explore resolutions and help those less fortunate.



The Community Food Bank of New Jersey has several programs designed to feed the hungry and engage everyone in the community who wishes to help. Their Food and Nutrition Programs focus on making sure that children and seniors have access to the nutritious foods they need to stay healthy. They also offer a Food Service Training Academy – a free, 15-week culinary and life skills program designed to teach students about nutrition, healthy cooking, and communication. Students who attend this course learn in a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, preparing meals for children. They also earn their ServSafe Certification, a qualification that will help them find jobs and become more food secure long-term.



Dr. Eric Freeman of Redefine Healthcare says, "We are honored to be participating in this important program with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. We are confident that we will see a great turnout from the community because we have seen firsthand how caring the people of New Jersey can be and how easy it is to make such a huge difference in the lives of those with less."



Winter is a dangerous time for food insecure families and even more so for the homeless. Children and the elderly are particularly susceptible to cold weather and hunger. Every year, hundreds of people die as a result of cold weather, and many more children go to school without food and must cope with the realities of hunger.



"We don't believe that there's any reason for any child in New Jersey to go cold or hungry this winter," says Dr. Freeman. "We urge our staff, patients, and anyone in the community who would like to help to come out and drop off their items. We are so grateful for everyone who has helped so far, and we look forward to seeing many more over the next few weeks."



If you wish to participate, you may drop off your items at one of the following Redefine Healthcare locations:



2500 Morris Avenue, Suite 220. Union, NJ 07083

922 Main Street, Suite 201. Paterson, NJ 07503

10 Parsonage Road, Suite. 208. Edison, NJ 08837



You may also contact Redefine Healthcare for more information:



Redefine Healthcare

(732) 906-9600

info@redefinehealthcare.com