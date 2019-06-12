Redefine Healthcare Now Offers Kyphoplasty Treatment

Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2019 --Redefine Healthcare has announced that it will now offer kyphoplasty treatment at New Jersey locations in Union, Paterson, Edison, and Clifton. Kyphoplasty is a minimally-invasive surgical procedure to treat compression fractures of the vertebrae. These types of fractures occur most often in people with osteoporosis in the thoracic region of the spine, although they may also occur in the lumbar spine.



The goal of this treatment is to reduce discomfort by restoring bone height, stabilizing the vertebra, and reversing spinal deformities that cause pain. As Redefine Healthcare professionals explain, kyphoplasty is most effective when performed within eight weeks of the onset of the fracture. When treatment is delayed, the fracture may begin to heal, and regaining bone height will become impossible. A consultation with your physician is the best way to determine if this procedure is right for you and when it should be performed.



During the procedure, the patient will lie face-down on the operating table. The surgeon will make a tiny incision (about half an inch) over the affected area. Then, the surgeon will use X-ray guidance to insert a thin tube through the incision and into the fractured vertebra. He or she will then drill a small hole through the outer part of the bone and into its center, which is softer. This hole provides a pathway through which the surgeon inserts a special balloon, which is inflated once inside the vertebra, creating an open cavity inside the bone and restoring height to the vertebra by pushing apart its collapsed caps. When this process is complete, the surgeon will deflate and remove the balloon. Finally, the surgeon injects special bone cement into the cavity to ensure that it maintains its shape. This cement hardens quickly, and the incision closes.



The entire process may need to be repeated on the other side of the vertebra to ensure stability and complete recovery. Kyphoplasty may be performed using local or general anesthesia.



As Redefine Healthcare professionals confirm, this procedure is often ideal for patients who are too frail or elderly or whose bones are too weak to tolerate traditional open spinal surgery. It is also helpful for patients with vertebral compressions due to tumors, compression fractures due to osteoporosis, or osteoporosis caused by metabolic disorders or long-term steroid use.



Kyphoplasty can usually be completed on an outpatient basis, allowing patients to return home on the same day. Most patients report highly favorable outcomes with kyphoplasty, including significant and sustained pain relief, improved mobility, less difficulty performing daily activities, and significantly improved quality of life. The Redefine Healthcare staff reminds patients that as with all surgical procedures, it does present some risks, although these are unlikely, and rates of complications for this procedure are very low.



If you would like more information about kyphoplasty, please call Redefine Healthcare at (732) 313-2610. You can schedule a consultation to discuss treatment options and learn whether kyphoplasty may be right for you.