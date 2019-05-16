Redefine Healthcare Offering Electromyography Treatment

Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2019 --Redefine Healthcare is pleased to announce that they will now offer electromyography treatment in their NJ clinics. Electromyography, along with nerve conduction studies, is often used to determine the cause of weak or sore muscles and other symptoms. Electromyography measures how well muscles respond to nerve signals from the brain. When a doctor uses it, they can tell their patient more about their condition, such as whether it's a nerve problem or a muscular problem and what to do about it.



"It's natural to experience muscular soreness or numbness now and then," says a Redefine Healthcare spokesperson. "but when a patient is having a persistent problem such as pain or cramping, numbness, tingling, or muscle weakness, and we aren't sure why electromyography can give us the answers we need."



This test can diagnose a range of problems including neuromuscular diseases, nerve problems in the spine or elsewhere, pinched nerves, peripheral nerve problems in the arms or legs, and conditions in which the patient's own immune system attacks their nerves.



Preparation for electromyography

Patients don't need to do anything special to prepare for this test other than avoiding a few things before their appointment. For example, patients should not apply any lotions or oils to their skin before their test; they should not consume caffeine or sugary drinks for a few hours before, either. They also should not smoke just before a test. It's essential that a patient speaks with their doctor about any medications they take to find out whether they should skip them or continue them as normal. Also, a patient should be sure to inform their doctor if they have a pacemaker.



What to expect

Electromyography can be performed in an office or hospital setting, typically on a same-day basis. The patient will have electrodes placed on the skin as well as thin needles inserted through the skin into the muscles. The doctor will give the patient instructions on contracting or flexing each muscle during the examination. If the muscles respond normally to nerve signals, then other causes of muscle pain or weakness may be explored such as infection, circulation problems, diabetes, or a lack of muscle fitness.



Follow up

Complications following electromyography are highly unlikely. The patient may experience mild soreness where the needles were inserted for a day or two after the procedure. Do tell your doctor if you notice any signs of infection such as swelling around the needle marks. The results of the study will be reviewed, and you will be given the results. If the test shows that you have a damaged nerve or a neuromuscular disorder, you will most likely be referred to a specialist, who will make recommendations for further testing or treatments such as lifestyle changes, medications, or surgery.



Redefine Healthcare is happy to be able to offer electromyography to its patients at its four New Jersey locations in Union, Paterson, Edison, and Clifton. Contact Redefine Healthcare is you have any questions or would like to book a consultation.