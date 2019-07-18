Redefine Healthcare Offering Epidural Lysis of Adhesions

Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2019 --Redefine Healthcare offers epidural lysis of adhesions for patients with excess scarring in the epidural space. Lysis of adhesions is also known as the Racz procedure. This procedure helps address scar tissue conditions around the spine. Patients may have scar tissue in the area between the spinal cord and the bones that support and surround it, known as the epidural space.



When foreign matter (including scar tissue) appears in this area, it can lead to problems with normal motor or sensory functions. Scar tissue can also pose a threat to the spinal nerves by physically compressing them or by damaging them chemically by releasing inflammatory molecules in the epidural space. Epidural Lysis of adhesions can reduce these risks by decreasing or eliminating the scar tissue.



Conditions Lysis of Adhesions Can Address

Lysis of adhesions is an increasingly popular option for many patients with chronic pain. In particular, it helps manage the symptoms of failed back surgery syndrome. These symptoms are caused by back surgery complications resulting in excess scar tissue. There are other conditions where lysis of adhesions is used, such as spinal stenosis. In spinal stenosis, the nervous tissue is physically compressed by the scar tissue surrounding it. This condition can result in sensory disorders, loss of motor control, and pain.



Most lysis of adhesions procedures are performed on the lower back. However, it may also be helpful in some cases involving the cervical spine (neck). Cervical issues can cause chronic pain in the upper limbs or neck. Lysis can help restore normal function by removing adhesions. It also relieves pain, soreness, and inflammation for many patients. The results of this procedure typically last up to 12 weeks.



How it's Performed

Lysis of adhesions is performed by administering medications and other tools that help break up scar tissue in a specific area. Your surgeon injects a local anesthetic to eliminate any pain. Then, they'll use imaging technology to visualize the scar tissue for accuracy. Or, they may insert a probe with a small camera attached for the same purpose. Once they are confident about the precise location that needs to be treated, they'll deliver special medication such as saline and hyaluronidase, which cause the adhesions to break up. They may also administer drugs designed to inhibit pain and inflammation, such as steroids.



Possible Risks

This is a safe and effective procedure. However, as with any treatment, there are risks. Most of the risks associated with this procedure are related to the placement of the needle and catheter. Other potential complications include temporary discomfort at the injection site or temporary headache. These risks are small, and the benefits of the procedure will, in most cases, far outweigh them. Be sure to ask your doctor any questions you may have before undergoing this or any procedure.



If you would like more information about epidural lysis of adhesions, please call Redefine Healthcare at (732) 313-2610 or contact them here.