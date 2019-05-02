Redefine Healthcare Offering Sacroiliac Joint Injections

Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2019 --Redefine Healthcare announced that they will offer sacroiliac joint injections to provide relief from sciatica symptoms and lower back pain associated with sacroiliac joint dysfunction. These joints are located next to the spine, connecting the hip on each side with the sacrum. When one of these joints becomes inflamed or otherwise damaged, it can be painful. A sacroiliac joint injection can help diagnose the reason for the patient's pain and to provide pain relief. These two actions may be separated into an injection that's purely diagnostic or purely therapeutic, but it's also possible to combine them into one injection.



Diagnostic sacroiliac joint injections

A diagnostic injection can be used to confirm suspected dysfunction in the sacroiliac joint. The sacroiliac joint is numbed with a local anesthetic before the dose is given under x-ray guidance to ensure accuracy. Once the numbing medication has been injected, the patient will attempt to reproduce their pain symptoms by performing activities that typically cause pain. If the patient experiences significant pain relief during this time, then the doctor will make a tentative diagnosis of sacroiliac joint dysfunction. If a second test confirms the first diagnosis, then the doctor will recommend treatment.



Therapeutic sacroiliac injections

Doctors perform therapeutic sacroiliac injections to relieve the pain associated with sacroiliac joint dysfunction. The injection is performed the same way as a diagnostic injection, except that it includes an anti-inflammatory medication along with the numbing medicine to provide superior pain relief. If the patient's pain relief is long-lasting after this injection, then they may begin physical therapy to reduce pain even further and help the patient regain their previous levels of activity. These injections may be repeated several times per year to maintain the same level of pain relief and normal function of the joint.



What to expect after treatment

One of the best things about sacroiliac joint injections is that they provide effective pain relief without opioid pain medications and significant downtime. In general, patients may experience mild soreness at the injection site for a couple of days. Ice or heat may help. Some patients notice that their pain decreases immediately; in others, pain decreases gradually over several days. Once the numbing medicine wears off, patients may experience increased pain; if this happens, they should limit activities and take prescribed pain medication for the first 24 hours, and this increased pain should subside. Patients may receive a pain log to keep track of their pain for the first two weeks after the procedure. Tracking this information and sharing it with your doctor help them determine the best next steps in your treatment plan.



About Redefine Healthcare

Redefine Healthcare provides a range of services including physical therapy, chiropractic, and sports medicine to treat issues such as back pain, joint pain, injuries, and more. The Redefine team is led by premier board-certified specialists who prioritize patient care. Contact Redefine Healthcare today if you think sacroiliac joint injections might be right for you or would like to schedule a consultation.