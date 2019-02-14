Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2019 --Redefine Healthcare recommends chiropractic treatments for chronic winter pain. Many people complain of worsening pain during the colder months, and chiropractic care can help.



"People struggle to stay healthy throughout the winter," says a spokesperson for Redefine Healthcare. "Especially for people dealing with chronic pain, cold weather can exacerbate symptoms and make people much more uncomfortable. However, seeing your chiropractor regularly can make a big difference in how you feel on a daily basis."



Why Chiropractic Treatments are Ideal for Winter Pain



There are several reasons that chiropractic care makes sense when the temperature drops. First of all, cold weather can cause your joints and muscles to feel stiff. Your muscles are reluctant to stretch out, preferring instead to draw up in an attempt to stay warm. This rigid and inflexible feeling can lead to a higher likelihood of injury. Your chiropractor can help by keeping your spine appropriately aligned and discouraging stiffness.



Another reason chiropractic care is essential in the winter is that cold weather makes regular exercise more of a challenge. If you like working out outdoors, winter can severely hamper your efforts. Even if you usually go to the gym, it can be hard to get out into the frigid weather long enough to make the drive. This lack of exercise can make joints and muscles even stiffer, and chiropractic treatments can help keep your body limber and loose until the outdoor temperatures recover in the spring.



Also, chiropractors do more than just eliminate stiffness and pain. "The central nervous system communicates with other body systems, including the immune system," explains the Redefine Healthcare spokesperson. "Since the spine is part of the central nervous system, that means that chiropractic treatments set off a kind of chain reaction – the healthy spine bolsters the central nervous system, which in turn helps boost the immune system. And in the winter, it's more important than ever to keep the immune system strong."



Physical health isn't the only reason to see your chiropractor, either; mental health is as important. Depression is a common problem in the winter, especially among people with chronic pain. Many people suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which causes moderate to severe symptoms of depression during the winter months.



"Chiropractors help these patients by stimulating the central nervous system and helping to regulate hormone production, which can significantly improve symptoms of depression," says the Redefine Healthcare spokesperson.



