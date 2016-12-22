RedHawk Holdings Woundclot Approved for NHS Supply Chain

Youngsville, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2016 --RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:IDNG) ("RedHawk" or the "Company") announced today that all three of its WoundClot Surgical – Advanced Bleeding Control ("WoundClot") offered products have been approved to participate in the Framework Agreement to Supply Wound Closure products, more commonly known as hemostats, to the National Health Service ("NHS") Supply Chain in the United Kingdom. This will allow for the WoundClot range of products to be listed within the NHS Supply Chain Catalogue ("Catalogue"), simplifying the procurement process and eliminating any barriers to evaluating the WoundClot range of products for use in all NHS hospitals. RedHawk said it expects WoundClot to be listed in the Catalogue on or about February 1, 2017 after NHS review and approval of the Company's quality management system.



All NHS procurement personnel will now have access to order the WoundClot products through the NHS Supply Chain Online Catalogue and Ordering system. Anyone within the NHS system who has purchasing authority, including procurement personnel, will now be able to order the WoundClot products, following clinical app



There are approximately 350 NHS institutions within the NHS Supply Chain network.



In February 2016, the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, RedHawk Medical Products U.K. Ltd, had entered into a contract for the exclusive distribution rights to sell WoundClot in the United Kingdom. RedHawk also said it is considering expanding certain distribution capabilities to include its newly established Innovation Center at Louisiana State University.



WoundClot, made from cellulose, has been uniquely engineered and manufactured with a patented molecular structure, designed to entrap platelets and coagulants in a modified physical molecular matrix. This specific design creates a haemodynamic polymer membrane with high adherence and resilience properties that is able to both withstand extremely high pressure bleeds and immediately reduce blood flow. Simultaneously, the specifically designed functional molecular groups transform to enhance and activate the natural coagulation processes up to five times more efficiently than existing available products. Once the bleeding has stopped and the coagulation cascade has formed, the product can easily be removed, if desired, without disrupting the already-formed functional biological clot. Additionally, unlike other available products on the LA 132870027v1 market, WoundClot is fully bio-absorbable and bio-degradable and, if needed, can be left in the wound to degrade safely within approximately seven days.



About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device, the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer and Zonis®. Its real estate leasing revenues are generated from various commercial properties under long-term lease. Additionally, RedHawk's real estate investment unit holds limited liability company interest in various commercial restoration projects in Hawaii. The Company's financial service revenue is from brokerage services earned in connection with debt placement services. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full body x-ray scanner.



