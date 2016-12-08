RedHawk to Exit Real Estate Investments

Youngsville, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2016 --RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:IDNG) ("RedHawk" or the "Company") announced today that it will exit its real estate investments beginning in 2017. The Company said that it has achieved satisfactory returns on these investments and believes the invested capital can now be best utilized in other areas of the Company's business. The Company said that it expects to receive approximately $1.5 million from the sale of its real estate investments and will use the proceeds to retire approximately $0.25 million of existing real estate debt, provide working capital for its current operating business units and fund certain strategic transactions currently under consideration.



RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device, the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer and Zonis®. Its real estate leasing revenues are generated from various commercial properties under long-term lease. Additionally, RedHawk's real estate investment unit holds limited liability company interest in various commercial restoration projects in Hawaii. The Company's financial service revenue is from brokerage services earned in connection with debt placement services. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full body x-ray scanner.



